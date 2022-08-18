Pokémon Unite reveals the first details of its new map for Switch, Android and iOS

The new map Theia Sky Ruins was unveiled during the opening ceremony of the Pokémon World Championships, which is taking place in London. For now, we still have few about this new map, but it has already been confirmed that the new jungle monsters will be just some of the highlights.

Unite has officially revealed plans to introduce a new map to the game, with Rayquaza as its core Legendary Pokémon.

Since it was released last year, Pokémon Unite has become one of the most acclaimed games in the franchise, largely for breaking the barrier of Nintendo consoles and releasing not only on Switch but also on and iOS devices.

In addition to the many new features coming to the game in celebration of the anniversary, including player goodies, new playable little monsters, and even a Pikachu-only mode, the developers this week announced a new map that has the legendary Rayquaza as its centerpiece.

We still don’t know if the traditional map will be replaced by this new version, which is quite possible, given that it follows the standards used in competitive, with three main routes and jungle bonuses. Unfortunately, the announcement was not accompanied by an official release date, being defined only as “coming soon”.

So, what did you think of this new map in Pokémon Unite?