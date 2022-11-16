Pokémon Trading Card Game Live arrives in open beta on Android, iOS and Windows

Update (11/16/2022) – GS

In September of last year, the Pokémon Company announced the Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, inspired by the classic card game in the franchise and which serves as a replacement for the Pokémon TCG Online. This week, the game entered open beta testing on PC and mobile devices. Players accumulate cards in the game by entering codes found on physical Pokémon card packs. There is currently no way to purchase card packs in the game using microtransactions. Pokemon TCG Live features several different currencies that players can use on booster packs, player items, deck protectors, and more cosmetic items. - Advertisement - These coins cannot be purchased and are instead earned through in-game quests, logging in daily, and winning in-game tournaments.

Cards from the Black & White era of the card game through 2022’s Silver Tempest are included in the game, however, only cards from the Sun & Moon expansion can be used at this time. Players can migrate their collection from the Pokemon TCG Online app, although some are reporting issues with the import tool during the beta phase. So, what did you think of this new option for the traditional game?

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }



Original text – 09/20/2022

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live coming to Android, iOS macOS and Windows soon

- Advertisement - The Pokémon Company just announced a brand new game for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Inspired by the classic card game of the franchise, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will allow you to face other players around the world.