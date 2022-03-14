Pokémon Opal: how to play the best Spanish Pokémon ‘fangame’ on Android

EricLostie is the creator of Pokémon Iberia, the well-known fangame of Pokémon in which we tour Spain capturing Pokémon and enjoying the topics of our country. Another of its big bets is Pokémon Opal, described by its creator as the most ambitious game he has made to datewith a western tone, references to the cinema of this genre and with a balance between seriousness and humor.

It is a game with greater difficulty than its previous proposals, is full of characters and is based on a story 50 years after Pokémon Red and Blue, in which the world is in full economic and social collapse. The best of all? That we can play it on Android with a simple application.

How to play Pokémon Opal on Android

Pokémon Opal is a fangame (unofficial Pokémon game) that we can play by running the .exe on our PC, but this .exe file also works on Android. As it is not a type of executable that Android assimilates for good, we will need to download an app called JoiPlay, it is completely free and can be downloaded from the Play Store.

Once we have downloaded the app, these are the steps you have to take to install pokemon opal on android:

Download the game from the official Mega link

Unzip the game folder, as the file comes in a .zip format

Save the folder to whatever path you like, usually it will be under ‘downloads’

open the JoyPlay app

Press the ‘+’ button

In ‘Game Name’ write ‘Pokémon Opal’

In ‘Executable file’ you have to look for the ‘Game.exe’ file, it is inside the ‘Pokémon Opal V2.05’ folder that you just unzipped and saved

Hit ‘Add’

If you want, you can change the icon to any image file you have

Ready. Once you have followed these steps, you will have the executable file for Pokémon Opal in JoiPlay. It is important to note that it is a big and heavy game, despite the fact that its graphics are those of the classic RPG. This translates to you will need good hardware to run it and might not work on some terminals.

In our case, we have been able to test it on a Google Pixel 6 and an OPPO Find X5 Pro without any problem. JoiPlay has an interface similar to that of an emulatorwith all the necessary buttons to play.