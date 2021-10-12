While the first announcement for Pokémon Legends: Arceus came as a tremendous breath of fresh air for the company, unfortunately it didn’t take long for them to emerge. some doubts around the open world that this game seemed to propose, with various comparisons to previous games such as The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

And it is that what at first seemed to be only a possible downgrade or the images of a first version still to be polished, with the lack of numerous elements for the environment, have ended up becoming one of the worst conclusions: Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not have the open world we expected.

As they have shared from Kotaku, The Pokémon Company has come on stage to confirm the operation of this game It will be based on large closed stages, considered as small sandboxes, rather than a true open world. A system very similar to the one offered by the Monster Hunter titles.

«In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Jubilee Village will serve as a base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or request and preparing for their next field trip, players will leave town to study one of the the various open areas of the Hisui region. Once the survey work is done, players will need to return one more time to prepare for their next assignment. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.«, Shared the company The Pokémon Company.

Thus, the main storyline and mission delivery will unfold in this town, while the overall game experience will take place in these ‘open world’ settings. Something that does not necessarily imply something bad, referencing the success of the Capcom saga. However, it is certainly a riskier bet in order to satisfy Pokémon fans who were already excited about the prospect of finally having their much-demanded game in an open world format and full exploration.

Without changing this with the already planned, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be launched next January 28, 2022, under the exclusivity for Nintendo Switch.