Pokémon Legends: Arceus surprises with almost perfect notes

Just one day before its official launch, we wanted to take the opportunity to do a little follow-up on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and its reception among the first lucky ones who have already been able to play it. And it is that for a couple of days we have seen how the analyzes and reviews of the new installment of Nintendo began to accumulate.

Thus, in general there seems to be a great consensus on one premise: Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be a success. And it is that in fact this title has managed to surpass the last two major installments of the company, leaving behind the reversions of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, as well as the original Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield to focus on a majority of notes to achieve outstanding.

Some notes that although we are greatly surprised after the great discontent upon learning that Arceus would be an exclusive adventure for one player as well as the fact that its open world would not be exactly what was expected, it is still the result of the welcome to some much-needed changes that fans have been demanding over the last few installments.

Here is a small selection with some of the international and local media notes collected on Metacritic to date:

100 – Telegraph

100 – VGC

100 – Comic Book

95 – God is a Geek

92 – GamePro Germany

92 – Areajugons

90 – CGMagazine

90 – Launcher (The Washington Post)

90 – Nintendo Life

90 – Dexerto

90 – Nintenderos

90 – GamesRadar+

88 – Game Informer

87 – Hobby Consoles

85 – Meristation

84 – Hooligan

80 – VG247

70 – Digital Trends

70 – PCMag

50 – IGN Italy

However, the critic score is not always everything. And it is that with a saga so widespread over the years, and with a fan segment as diverse as the one that the Pokémon fan base has, focusing more on a unique experience for each user.

To

What news does Pokémon Legends: Arceus bring?

The first and most remarkable difference of this title is undoubtedly the presentation of the new Hisui region. A century before it became the land of Sinnoh, the Hisui region was a dangerous place where humans and Pokémon didn’t share the close bond they have today.

In fact, at that time these creatures were still treated as dangerous creatures to be avoided, so in Arceus it will be up to us and the Team Galaxy expedition to document and catch as many specimens as we can to achieve a milestone yet higher: Create the first Pokédex.

So that, we will not only have new Pokémon like Kleavor, Wyrdeer or Basculegion, but rather we will see new variants of some already known like Voltorb and Electrode, Growlithe and Arcanine, Zorua and Zoroark, Typhlosion and even others like Dialga and Palkia among others.

On the other hand, Pokémon Legends: Arceus also adds some new game mechanics, something really refreshing in a saga with as much history as this one, however, managing to maintain a really simple learning capacity. Although without a doubt the biggest surprise is pokemon catching mechanics, which goes from simply pressing a button, to being a real launch more based on the player’s skill, and not just on statistics and luck. Certain Pokémon will even require stealth when chasing them because if they catch you looking at them the wrong way, they will either fight you or run away.

And it is that as they define it from Nintendo Life, without a doubt Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like «the biggest release in the series since 1996″.