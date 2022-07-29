Pokemon Go will force you to walk 15 minutes a day

- Advertisement -

Players of the very popular game “Pokemon Go” will not have it so easy to complete the games with the daily adventure that the developer Niantic has prepared starting this week. And it will be necessary take a long walk to find the most unique pokemon.

Only after a 15-minute walk can the most extraordinary pokemon be found, limited to one per day

Within what Niantic calls the “real-world metaverse,” and what “Pokemon Go” has pioneered, players are incentivized by finding extraordinary creatures that only become available after walking 15 around the block… or from the ground to the open field. Only after that walk will the appearance of the most precious pokemon, limited to one each day.

To attract the laziest, some players have already reported finding legendary names such as Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos among those precious pokemon. Y catching them is not easy since some are able to fly away from the hunters, which has already caused not a little anger expressed on social networks by their frustrated captors.

This possibility may be one more incentive to convert the fact of playing «Pokemon Go» into a daily physical activity that has positive repercussions for health and that, in the case of tourists and travelers, also encourages them to extend the routes in the areas that are visited

Everything related to “Pokemon Go” continues to be a constant source of income for Niantic, to the point of providing more than $1 billion in revenue for the past year, but so far the software developer hasn’t been able to emulate its success with any other product in the six years since its initial release.