Pokémon Go: Season of Light 2022 features Mega Alakazam, Deoxys, and more

Pokémon Go's Psychic Spectacular runs until September 12, 2022 and as its name implies, it will bring many amazing news to players. In keeping with tradition, a few new Psychic Pokémon are making their debut during this year's Psychic Show. The first is Mega Alakazam, which will appear in Mega raids during the event. Defeat him in battle and you'll gain energy to Mega Evolve your own Alakazam. Additionally, the shiny Elgyem will appear during the event, marking your first opportunity to catch one in Pokémon Go. Other Psychic-type Pokémon will also appear more frequently in wild and raid battles. You can see the full list below: Apparitions in the Jungle Open it

slowpoke

drowzee

nature

ralts

Spoink

Munna

Woobat

gothite

solosis

Elgyem One star raids Unown E

Unown P

Unown S

push three star raids Alolan Raichu

Wobbuffet

Girafarig

oranguru five star raids (all forms) mega raids Mega Alakazam

In addition to the Featured Pokémon, Field Research and Timed-themed tasks will be available during the Psychic Show. Complete them to earn various rewards, including encounters with Hypno, Baltoy, Chimecho, and other Psychic Pokémon. Additionally, any Alakazam you obtain during the event – whether by capturing one in raids or by evolving it from Kadabra – will learn Charged Psychic Assault. There will also be a special day for Deoxys raids during the event on 9/11, giving you more chances to catch the Mythical Pokemon before it goes out of rotation.

Before the Psychic Show ends, Pokémon Go will hold a mini-event called "Clefairy Commotion" to coincide with the Harvest Moon on September 10th. From 6pm to 9pm, Clefairy will spawn in the wild much more often than usual and you'll have a higher chance of encountering a shiny version of her.

So, what did you think of the new event in Pokémon Go?