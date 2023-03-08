Pokémon GO announces partnership with Itaú in Brazil

The mobile game Pokémon GO announced today a new partnership in Europe! As of 03/06/2023, Itaú Unibanco and Pokémon GO are teaming up to bring exclusive benefits to Trainers who acquire a Google Play code through the Itaú app. It is worth noting that the promotion is valid for a limited time. See the details below:

When purchasing a Google Play code through the Itaú application, Pokémon GO Trainers will receive a code for a Pokémon GO Item Pack within 3 business days via SMS (on the cell phone linked to the user’s registration in Itaú). - Advertisement - This special promotion runs from Monday, March 6, 2023, through Sunday, March 19, 2023. Only Trainers who purchase Google Play codes through the Itaú app will be eligible to receive Pokémon GO promotional item codes.

Entry Pack Microsoft Edge adds more security to your password system When purchasing Google Play codes worth R$15.00 or more through the Itaú app, Trainers will receive a Pokémon GO code containing the following items: 15× Poke Balls

3× Lucky Eggs

2× Premium Battle Passes

1× Incense

Premium Package - Advertisement - When purchasing Google Play codes worth R$50.00 or more through the Itaú app, Trainers will receive a Pokémon GO code containing the following items: 30× Poke Balls

5× Lucky Eggs

5× Premium Raid Passes

5× Incense sticks

2× Incubators

2× Star Pieces

You can only receive and activate one Item Pack code for this promotion per day. All Itaú Unibanco, Itaú Uniclass and Itaú Personnalité account holders with up-to-date registrations will have access to the promotion.

