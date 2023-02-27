5G News
Pokémon Concierge: Netflix announces new series in stop-motion

Published on

By Abraham
Pokémon Concierge: Netflix announces new series in stop-motion
It looks like Netflix wants to expand the Pokemon universe into a new era. This Monday (27), we had the broadcast of a new Pokémon Presents event, which brought a series of novelties related to the franchise, including the announcement of new events and the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Among the news, we also had the announcement of a new animated series exclusive to Netflix called Pokémon Concierge.

Pokémon Concierge is a stop-motion animation that explores an original story set in the popular monster universe.

In the plot, we will see several different species of Pokémon vacationing at a Pokémon resort and living high adventures.

The announcement was accompanied by a preview of the animation, which is being developed by Dwarf Studio, who previously worked with Netflix on the development of the Rilakkumma and Kaoru series. Unfortunately, the new series does not yet have a premiere date.

It is worth remembering that in addition to streaming the most recent episodes of the Pokémon Journeys anime, Netflix may also be developing a live-action series based on the franchise, but new details about this have not been confirmed yet.

What did you think of Pokémon Concierge?

