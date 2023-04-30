POCO X5: real-time battery test | follow up

POCO announced in the first quarter of the year the official arrival of two new intermediate cell phones in the Europeian market. The POCO X5 and X5 Pro models. The second has already had the battery test performed here at TechSmart, now it’s time for the more modest variant.

It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 695 platform, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 13 MP front camera, three rear cameras (48 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 port, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 14 for PIT.