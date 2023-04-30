POCO X5: real-time battery test | follow up

POCO announced in the first quarter of the year the official arrival of two new intermediate cell phones in the Europeian market. The POCO X5 and X5 Pro models. The second has already had the battery test performed here at TechSmart, now it’s time for the more modest variant.
It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 695 platform, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 13 MP front camera, three rear cameras (48 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 port, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 14 for PIT.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
