POCO X5 Pro vs Galaxy A54: multimedia and battery outweigh performance and cameras? | Comparative

POCO X5 Pro and Galaxy A54 are two intermediaries that seek to go beyond the category and deliver some more advanced features to users. Of course, without charging the price of top-of-the-line models. When placing Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones side by side, does the title of best of the duo go to the Chinese or the Korean? That’s what TechSmart tells you now, in this Comparative.

Comparative Index

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

POCO X5 Pro

We started with the design with two very different proposals. POCO prefers to use a large block in black to house both the cameras and the brand’s logo. The Galaxy, on the other hand, left the appearance similar to the most expensive models of the brand, by inserting the lenses directly into the lid. - Advertisement - Both have a plastic body, but the A54 differs by its glass back, to give it a more premium feel. It even contains resistance against dust and liquids, thanks to the IP67 certification.

Samsung Galaxy A54

The Korean has the most compact dimensions, despite lagging behind in weight compared to the Chinese. Samsung placed a fingerprint reader under the display, more modern than the biometric sensor integrated into the power button used by Xiaomi. At the front, the option of the two was for the notch in a hole in the panel. Google simplifies its Home app on smartwatches with Wear OS 3 Galaxy is the only one to provide microSD card slot for storage expansion. This also brings Bluetooth 5.3, more advanced than version 5.2 present in the rival. To complete, the duo has sixth generation Wi-Fi and NFC, for payments by proximity. The A54 had a greater amount of advantages and was wide in front. - Advertisement -

best construction Galaxy A54 Better protection against scratches - Advertisement - Galaxy A54 more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Galaxy A54 Evaluation of Facebook fell in app stores by negative votes of activists Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Galaxy A54 Best endurance certification? Galaxy A54 Which is thinner and lighter? Both Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both WhatsApp confirms the launch of three important news more advanced bluetooth Galaxy A54

Multimedia and resources

Screen





These smartphones provide an AMOLED-type screen, which stands out for its wide viewing angle and high level of brightness, so as not to disappoint in use on sunny days. Gorilla Glass 5 is also present in them, to give protection against scratches. A highlight of POCO is the size of the 6.67-inch display, larger than the Galaxy’s 6.4 inches. The Chinese still delivers the best frontal use, as it has smaller edges than the competitor. Both support HDR10+, but only the X5 Pro is compatible with Dolby Vision technology. They are similar in Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, for satisfactory fluidity in system animations and compatible games. Xiaomi goes further with the touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz, to reduce latency in games. This is an easy point for the Chinese.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors POCO X5 Pro Best screen resolution None bigger screen POCO X5 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio POCO X5 Pro High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor POCO X5 Pro Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality POCO X5 Pro

Sound





Manufacturers did not disappoint in audio and inserted a stereo system in these intermediates. Both use the call speaker as an additional channel, but POCO still has a third sound output, which allows for a more immersive experience. In practice, the X5 Pro ends up delivering a sound power above the Galaxy. At least, both one and the other please in the balance between bass, medium and treble. None of them come with headphones in the package, but the Chinese one still has a physical connector to plug in any standard accessory. It’s another point for Xiaomi.

Sound is stereo? Both three speakers POCO X5 Pro Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power POCO X5 Pro Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Despite being released in 2023, POCO still comes out of the box with native Android 12. Unlike the Galaxy, which already comes with version 13 of the “little robot” pre-installed. Although Xiaomi guarantees some software updates, it does not reach the four updates promised by Samsung. Fluidity will not be a problem for these devices, since their panel reaches a 120 Hz refresh rate. They also offer the fast mobile network due to the presence of 5G here. In terms of features, some are similar to each other. We are talking, for example, about the Always-on Display and the possibility of opening the camera app using the power button. The X5 Pro still manages to activate some feature by two or three touches on the back, while the A54 has app shortcuts on the Edge screen. So longevity makes the difference here and gives the Korean the point.

Well-updated system? Galaxy A54 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A54 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

POCO comes equipped with the Snapdragon 778G platform, against the Exynos 1380 present in the Galaxy. Which chip has the best performance? We saw a clear advantage for Samsung here. The Korean cell phone proved to hold more applications in the background, which left its performance about 15 seconds faster than the rival in our tests. Benchmarks already show a more balanced scenario. That’s because both register practically the same points in AnTuTu and Geekbench. As for games, both do not present a problem and run well even the heaviest titles. For superior multitasking, the point goes to the A54.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy A54 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? None What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A54 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy A54 Which has more storage? None

Battery

On both sides, we find a 5,000 mAh battery in these smartphones. Does the same capacity mean the same duration? It’s not like that. In our standardized tests, the POCO reached almost 29 hours of autonomy, a time that was practically an hour and a half above the Galaxy. When we move on to loading, the situation remains in favor of the Chinese. The 67 W adapter sent by Xiaomi allows you to reach 100% in 46 minutes. It is less than half of the just over two hours taken by the Samsung model to complete the process. The X5 Pro gets back to the point.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? POCO X5 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? POCO X5 Pro Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

Both devices have a triple set of rear cameras. The main 108 MP of the Xiaomi model may be more advanced than the 50 MP of the Samsung sensor, but it is the Korean that has software to deliver better photos, from the dynamic range set during the day, to night images with less noise. With the ultrawide, they manage to have records with satisfactory sharpness, but the X5 Pro is more pleasing here, since it has colors and contrast more similar to the main one. Their macro camera completes the set. It lacks autofocus, and the A54 provides greater image definition. For the overall positive balance, Samsung scores one more point.

Best rear camera set POCO X5 Pro Best photos of the day Galaxy A54 best night photos Galaxy A54 most versatile set Both best ultrawide POCO X5 Pro best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A54 best depth None

Photos taken with the POCO X5 Pro

Their camcorder supports 4K recording at 30 fps. The quality of the Galaxy is above POCO, both in the video itself and in the audio capture. Apart from the presence of optical stabilization only in Korean, while Chinese only delivers an electronic solution. At least, the agile focus is present in the duo. It’s one more point for the A54.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy A54 Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture Galaxy A54 best video quality Galaxy A54

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A54

The front camera of the two hits the colors and skin tone well. The problem is that the selfies taken by the X5 Pro end up smoothing the image even during the day, not to mention the portrait mode that disables HDR and leaves the background blown out. At night, both show a drop in sharpness, with better results on the Galaxy. Korean is also the only one to provide 4K footage on the front. Samsung scores again.

Best front camera set Galaxy A54 Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A54 best selfie Galaxy A54

Price

Both Xiaomi and Samsung launched these devices in the domestic market. The POCO X5 Pro landed in the country at a suggested price of R$ 3,500, more expensive than the R$ 2,900 charged when the Galaxy A54 arrived. In current retail, the Korean is still cheaper, in the range of R$ 1,800, but the difference has diminished for the Chinese, which can be found for just under R$ 2,000. Thus, Samsung closes the duel with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A54 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A54

Conclusion

In the confrontation between these intermediaries, the Xiaomi model proved to have qualities, but they were not enough to beat the Samsung rival. The POCO X5 Pro pleases mainly in multimedia, with the larger screen, support for Dolby Vision and the most powerful sound, in addition to the battery, which delivers the best autonomy and the shortest recharge time. In other aspects, the Galaxy A54 is above the competitor. It has the most premium and durable design, the system with superior longevity, the fastest performance and the best camera suite for rear photos, videos and selfies. Not to mention that Korean can be found in the domestic market at a lower cost compared to Chinese. That is, there are more benefits and it still hurts the pocket less than the rival.

RESULT POCO X5 Pro: 3 POINTS Bigger screen with Dolby Vision and faster touch sensor

More powerful and immersive stereo sound

Longer battery life and shorter charging time Samsung Galaxy A54: 7 POINTS Tougher design and premium construction

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Rear cameras with better day, night and macro shots

Videos with optical stabilization and better image and sound quality

Front camera with sharper selfies and filming in 4K

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Do you believe that the difference is so big between them, or do you think that POCO’s advantages are greater than Galaxy’s? Interact with us!