POCO X5 Pro is homologated by Anatel and sales in Brazil should start soon

The POCO X5 Pro was homologated for the Anatel and its sales in Europe may start soon. In principle, the company responsible for the request is “DL Commerce and Industry of Electronic Products LTDA“. The device’s charger has also received a pro parte certification from the telecommunications agency. This smartphone was launched early last month for the mid-range segment of the brand. In this sense, the set of specifications brought as one of the main attractions the 108MP camera and the platform Snapdragon 778G from Qualcomm to handle the activities.

The other features present in the POCO X5 Pro data sheet include variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM memory, as well as 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The screen, in turn, is 6.7 inches and is AMOLED type, with support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In Anatel's certification archives, you can also see some photos of the device and a simulation of where the agency's approval seal should be. The model number is "22101320G", while your charger's is "MDY-12-EH". It is worth remembering that the accessory has a power of 67W.

Despite the homologation indicating that the device can already be sold, there is still no confirmation of a date for the arrival of the items in the Europeian market. But, it shouldn't take long and in the coming weeks we will have news about the POCO X5 Pro in national territory. In the meantime, check out our recently posted Hands-On video.