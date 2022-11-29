POCO X5 Pro found in IMEI database, details revealed

As it prepares to launch the POCO X5 5G, the Chinese manufacturer has now started to take the first steps to also deliver the new POCO X5 Pro 5G. That’s because the smartphone was found in the IMEI database.

With the numbering “M20”, the device’s internal codename is “Redwood” and it already appears in the MIUI 14 development code. In addition, information released by reliable sources indicates that the POCO X5 Pro 5G should have Snapdragon 782G processor🇧🇷

The chipset was announced last week and it is the natural successor to the Snapdragon 778G Plus.

As for the screen, the new POCO X5 Pro 5G should come out of the box with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel that has FHD + resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate.