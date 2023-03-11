POCO X5 Pro 5G: Análisis a fondo y opinión

- Advertisement -

Don't have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to find out what I liked the most and what I liked the least about POCO X5 Pro.

A few weeks ago, POCO

presented

its new

POCO X5 Pro

smartphone in Spain , specially designed, according to the company, for Generation Z users.

POCO X5 Pro features a 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED display at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 778G processor, 6/8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, wide-angle (108MP f/1.9) + ultra-wide rear cameras angular (8MP f/2.2) + macro (2MP f/2.4), front camera (16MP f/2.4) and 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

POCO X5 Pro is already on sale in Spain at a price of €349.99 (6GB/128GB) and €399.99 (8GB/256GB)

I have had the opportunity to use the POCO X5 Pro since before its official announcement, which has allowed me to fully test the device. Next, I tell you my impressions.

Analysis Index

Design Screen Hardware connectivity Biometrics Battery Software Multimedia Camera calls Precio conclusions

Design

POCO X5 Pro is not a phone that goes unnoticed , especially if you choose the yellow color variant that I have had a chance to test. It is also available in blue and black colors but, without a doubt, the yellow color “POCO” is the most characteristic.

The front is dominated by a large 6.7″ screen surrounded by symmetrical frames. Other smartphones have a much thicker chin than the sides, so this is a plus point.

The bezels are reasonably narrow , though they don’t quite get quite as thin as those found on flagships. According to GSMArena , the smartphone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 87%.

The screen is completely flat , unlike other smartphones that have a curved screen on the sides to hide the side frames.

POCO has opted for a perforated front camera in the center of the upper area, with a fairly small size. Other smartphones place the perforated camera in the upper left corner and, in my opinion, it goes more unnoticed there, both in daily use and when watching videos or playing horizontally.

POCO X5 Pro uses glass reinforced by Gorilla Glass 5 which, without being Corning’s most advanced protection, should protect the screen well against bumps and scratches. The chassis of the phone is made of plastic , so it does not resist shocks as well as other phones with an aluminum or steel body.

The back is also made of plastic, so it is not as pleasant to the touch as the glass finish offered by other smartphones. Also, when pressed with the fingers, it sinks slightly, so the feeling that we are left with is not premium.

The matte finish means that fingerprints are barely visible on the back cover, which is a plus.

The back has a rectangular module that houses the three cameras and the flash. This module is located in the upper area and protrudes slightly from the surface of the phone, so the phone dances slightly when you tap on the screen while it is resting on a table.

The module includes the “POCO” logo vertically on the right side. The letters are bigger than I would like, but it is a matter of taste.

With a thickness of 7.9 mm. and weighing 181 grams , POCO X5 Pro is one of the thinnest and lightest phones of all those with a similar screen size. This means that, in the hand, it does not feel particularly bulky, but rather comfortable to hold.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (g) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

163 × 78 × 8,9 234 6,8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8,9 228 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11

164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s

173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% HONOR 70

161 × 73 × 7,9 178 6,7″ 91% OPPO Reno8 Pro

161 × 74 × 7,3 183 6,7″ 90% Xiaomi 12 Pro

164 × 75 × 8,2 204 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 10T

163 × 75 × 8,8 204 6,7″ 88% Xiaomi 12T Pro

163 × 76 × 8,6 205 6,7″ 87% Pixel 7 Pro

163 × 77 × 8,9 212 6,7″ 89% iPhone 14 Pro Max

161 × 78 × 7,9 240 6,7″ 88% iPhone 14 Plus

161 × 78 × 7,8 203 6,7″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% ⏩ POCO X5 Pro 163 × 76 × 7,9 181 6,7″ 87% POCO F4 GT

163 × 77 × 8,5 210 6,7″ 86% OPPO Find X5 Pro

164 × 74 × 8.5 218 6,7″ 90% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T

163 × 74 × 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% LITTLE F4

163 × 76 × 7,7 195 6,7″ 87% POCO X4 Pro

164 × 76 × 8,1 205 6,7″ 86% Pixel 6 Pro

164 × 76 × 8.9 210 6,7″ 89% OnePlus 10 Pro

163 × 74 × 8.6 201 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9

160 × 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Xiaomi 12 Lite

159 × 74 × 7,3 173 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% I live X60 Pro

159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+

155 × 76 × 7,6 195 6,6″ 88% OPPO Find X5

160 × 73 × 8.7 196 6,6″ 89% Nothing Phone (1)

159 × 76 × 8,3 194 6,6″ 86% Sony Xperia 1 IV

165 × 71 × 8.2 185 6,5″ 84% Sony Xperia 1 III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% LITTLE M4 Pro

160 × 74 × 8.1 180 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% Pixel 6 159 × 75 × 8,9 207 6,4″ 83% Pixel 7

156 × 73 × 8,7 197 6,3 85% Samsung Galaxy S22

146 × 71 × 7,6 167 6,1″ 87% iPhone 14 Pro

148 × 72 × 7,9 206 6,1″ 87% iPhone 14

147 × 72 × 7,8 172 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5 III

157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% Pixel 6a

152 × 72 × 8,9 178 6,1″ 83% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini

132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the smartphone to review the elements it incorporates.

On the right side we find the power button, in a striking yellow color, and the elongated button to increase / decrease the volume.

The left side is free of any element.

The top of the phone houses the IR blaster, headphone jack, and top speaker.

The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C connector, the bottom speaker, and the SIM card slot.

POCO has not certified the phone for resistance to water and dust, so you must be careful not to take a dip in it as it could be damaged.

Screen

POCO X5 Pro has a 6.67″ AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 × 1,080 pixels) and an elongated aspect ratio (20:9), which translates into a high pixel density of 395 ppi.



The sub-pixel array is of the PenTile type , as is usual for OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are placed in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than the nominal when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the advertised resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels. of each colour. In any case, with such a high pixel density, this is not a problem.

POCO has incorporated a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This higher rate translates into greater smoothness when scrolling through the interface, scrolling vertically in the application drawer, the web browser, the photo gallery or in your news feeds . social networks such as Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Of course, it also means a better experience when playing the game, as long as the title is capable of moving at more than 60 FPS.

POCO X5 Pro allows you to choose between a fixed frequency (60 or 120 Hz) or a dynamic frequency, which adjusts the refresh rate according to the displayed content to balance performance with power consumption.

However, the dynamic frequency only switches between four values: 30, 60, 90 and 120 Hz. This means that the battery consumption is higher than in other smartphones with LTPO panels, which can reduce the refresh rate below 60 Hz, even going as low as 10 Hz if you’re reading an e-book or, for example, adjusting to 24 Hz if you’re watching a 24 FPS movie.

In practice, the phone chooses the frequency of 120 Hz when you are using the interface and drops to 60 Hz when the image remains fixed for a few seconds. It is also stable at 60 Hz when using certain apps like the camera or video / music streaming apps. I have only seen the 30hz rate on the Always On Display and have never gotten the 90hz rate to activate.

On the other hand, the POCO X5 Pro panel offers touch sampling up to 240 Hz , so the response to your touch is very fast — although other POCO smartphones reach 480 Hz. This is especially interesting in action games, where It is important that the screen respond quickly to our touches.

In addition to having a high refresh rate, the POCO X5 Pro screen offers a wide range of colors, being capable of covering 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Color spaces. Source: AVS Forum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, all high-end smartphones more than cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few point towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space.

On the other hand, HDR technology increases the dynamic range of color tones displayed on the screen. The POCO X5 Pro panel is compatible with HDR10+ .

To analyze the quality of the screen we have carried out various tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

POCO X5 Pro offers a screen setting called Color Scheme that allows you to control the color gamut that the screen points to and the color temperature of the screen. POCO offers three modes: Vivid, Saturated , and Standard Color.

POCO also offers an Advanced Settings mode within Color Scheme that allows you to choose between two color gamuts: P3 (displays all screen content in P3 color gamut) and sRGB (displays all screen content in P3 color gamut). sRGB color gamut).

By default, POCO X5 Pro comes set to Vivid color mode , which targets the DCI P3 color space offering somewhat more realistic colors than the saturated mode.

In Vivid mode, the display offers good but room for improvement in color fidelity, with an average error against the DCI P3 color space of 3 dE and a maximum error of 6.4 dE. In this mode, the phone covers almost 100% of the DCI-P3 color space used in the film industry.

The white color has a color temperature of 7,430ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen has a strong bluish tint.

This bluish tint is something that POCO possibly did on purpose as users tend to prefer a bluish screen over an orange one, as the latter is associated with something old. In any case, POCO X5 Pro offers some options to adjust the color temperature of the screen and therefore you can adjust it to your liking.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 DCI P3 Gamut Coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Vivid color mode

In the saturated color mode , which is the one that offers the most striking colors, POCO X5 Pro offers a good color fidelity, somewhat higher than the Vivid mode, since the average error against the DCI P3 space turns out to be 2.4 dE with a maximum error from 6.3 AD.

The display’s color gamut covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 100% of the wider DCI-P3 color space . As for the color temperature, we find 7,402ºK, which is above the reference value, which means that the screen has a marked bluish tint.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 sRGB color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in saturated color mode

In standard color mode , color fidelity is excellent, as the average error is 1.5 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 dE is considered unacceptable) and the maximum error is 4 dE.

In this mode, the display covers 98% of the sRGB color mode and falls within 72% of the DCI-P3 color space. The color white has a color temperature of 6,398ºK, quite close to the reference level of 6,500ºK, so there is no particularly marked color cast.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB DCI P3 color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in original color mode

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness is around 483 nits in manual brightness mode, but temporarily increases to 857 nits when we activate the automatic brightness adjustment and we are in strong light such as sunlight, since it is activates HBM (High Brightness Mode) mode.

This value is close to the 900 nits that POCO indicates on its website in relation to HBM mode. The maximum brightness is quite high, although it does not reach the level of the best flagships of the moment, which in some cases exceed 1,000 nits.

The black color is very deep , to the point that my colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of gloss. This means that it is really black and that the contrast is theoretically infinite (5,000,000:1 according to POCO).

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this causes the contrast and brightness to vary less when moving relative to the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of POCO X5 Pro, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle.

With the phone locked with the screen off, we can turn it on by double tapping on the screen or by lifting it from the table . The screen also turns on automatically when we receive a notification or, if we prefer, we can make only edges light up or an animation of stars appear.

POCO offers the Always On Screen functionality that allows you to display the clock, date, time, battery, app icons with notifications, and other items when the screen is turned off. POCO allows you to customize the design by displaying watches of different styles, kaleidoscope-like figures, drawings or signatures in monochrome or multicolor options.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to leave this functionality always on, instead the Always On Screen only shows for 10 seconds after you touch the screen.

Always On Display



POCO X5 Pro has a functionality called reading mode , which is a blue light filter that reduces eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen. It is possible to choose a classic setting (warmer colors) or paper (warmer colors with a paper texture), in both cases it is possible to adjust the color temperature. You can also program the automatic ignition at certain times or coinciding with the sunset.

POCO has included high-frequency PWM dimming at 1920 Hz, which prevents screen flicker at low brightness levels while maintaining color fidelity. Even though it is imperceptible to the eye, this flicker causes headaches in some people. Other smartphones resort to DC Dimming which, by acting on the screen circuit power, reduces flicker at the cost of deteriorating image quality.

One of the biggest problems that users attribute to Xiaomi smartphones is the regular use of a virtual proximity sensor . These types of sensors do not always offer a great experience.

In my tests, the proximity sensor of POCO X5 Pro has worked well every time, so I don’t have any complaints about it, although I don’t know what kind of sensor POCO has included in this phone.

hardware and performance

POCO X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor , which was announced in May 2021 with the aim of bridging the gap between upper mid-range devices and true flagships. Being almost two years old, its performance is far from other more recent and powerful chips.

This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is manufactured in TSMC’s modern 6nm process. It integrates eight cores (octa-core) divided into two clusters.

A high performance cluster with 4 cores based on the ARM Cortex-A78 architecture up to 2.4 GHz and an energy efficient cluster with 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz. Depending on the workload, the individual clusters or all cores at different clock speeds.

The integrated X53 5G modem supports up to 3.3 Gbps and the FastConnect 6900 Wi-Fi modem supports the current Wi-Fi 6e standard with 6GHz.

The integrated Adreno 642L GPU offers 40% higher performance compared to the old predecessor Adreno 620. This is partly thanks to the fast memory controller with LPDDR5-3200 support.

The integrated 6th generation AI engine, Hexagon 770, offers a 2x improvement and up to 12 TOPS of performance. The Spectra 570 ISP (Image Signal Processor) supports up to three cameras. The satellite system is compatible with the main standards such as Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS and GPS.

The “G” suffix specifies a gaming-optimized SoC, and for example, Qualcomm offers updates for the graphics driver.

POCO X5 Pro comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM , which should be more than enough to have several applications open at the same time. It is true that some smartphones offer 10 GB or more of RAM, but in my opinion, on a day-to-day basis there is not that much of a difference.

To prevent background processes from being terminated when users switch between applications, POCO X5 Pro is equipped with Dynamic RAM Expansion 3.0 to convert storage to RAM, although its access is obviously much slower. In the 6 / 8 GB RAM model, POCO X5 Pro can go up to 11 / 13 GB RAM with this technology.

In my tests, POCO X5 Pro has been able to keep a large number of applications open in memory, without restarting when going through them again.

While the RAM it incorporates is of the LPDDR4x type , there are high-end smartphones on the market with LPDDR5 memory, which offers faster access times and lower power consumption.

POCO X5 Pro comes with either 128 or 256 GB of storage , which should be enough for most users — it had better be, since it doesn’t support a microSD card to expand capacity. This storage is of the eUFS 2.2 type, so it is not particularly fast compared to the eUFS 3.x storage that other high-end smartphones incorporate.

The USB-C port is a USB 2.0 type, which can be somewhat disappointing since other smartphones have much faster USB 3.2 type ports when it comes to transferring data to/from the smartphone. To get an idea, USB 2.0 is limited to 480 Mb/s, while USB 3.1 can reach 20 Gb/s.

The port is OTG-compatible, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage. However, it does not support DisplayPort over USB-C to view the screen on a TV or monitor.

I have put POCO X5 Pro through some benchmark tests to see how it fares against other high-end phones, and below are the results of each test.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 529,373 points , a correct score that does not stand out particularly.

In the Geekbench 6 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 945/2,719 points in single/multi-core tests, which are again adequate results.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 12,085 points , a good value.

When it comes to storage, the phone scores rather poorly in AndroBench ‘s read and write speed tests.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone performed very well, with performance dropping by only up to 95% in that period.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphics benchmarks to check the expected performance in games.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal on iOS and Vulkan on Android), the phone achieves fair results compared to more expensive phones.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has also achieved a result in the lower range.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I’ve tried several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using the GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters in these games in real world play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring gaming performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Games get a stable rate around 60 FPS on Asphalt 9, Call of Duty, Real Racing 3. This is a high value, although some smartphones with 120 Hz displays manage to exceed this mark, especially in titles like Real Racing 3 , where you can reach 100 FPS easily.

Game FPS (mediana) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

Asphalt 9 59 99% 41-60 10% / 70% Real Racing 3

59 99% 47-60 5% / 53% Call of Duty 60 100% 52-60 10% / 50%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “very high” and frames per second at “high” speed by default

In addition to specific graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is able to sustain this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has achieved an excellent result of 99%, which means that the graphics performance does not deteriorate after a long period of use.

In general, POCO X5 Pro has achieved good results in the benchmarks, although modest when compared to high-end smartphones with more powerful and recent chips.

On a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks. The phone moves smoothly and responds quickly to any touch.

connectivity

POCO X5 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6 . It is not compatible with WiFi 6E, the protocol for WiFi networks that makes use of the 6 GHz band for better performance, in those regions where it is allowed.

As for cellular connectivity, it is compatible with 5G networks and can connect to the band below 6 GHz (Sub-6) but not to the mmWave band which, on the other hand, is not yet used in our country.

It is possible to adjust the priority of WiFi network traffic , setting the application you are using to have priority while reducing the download speed in the background. This can be useful for games and other apps that require good connectivity, but can cause background apps not to update.

The SIM compartment offers space to incorporate two SIM cards , so you can carry two numbers at the same time and make use of 5G connectivity on both. However, POCO has not incorporated the possibility of using an eSIM.

POCO offers the possibility of making calls using WiFi , being possible to configure the preference: mobile networks or Wi-Fi. Logically, it is necessary for the operator to offer this functionality, which is becoming more and more widespread and is very useful for being able to make calls and even, in some cases, receive SMS, even if you do not have cell coverage.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both Wi-Fi and cellular connection has been good.

POCO X5 Pro has reached 300 Mbps download and upload on my Wi-Fi 5 router with a 300 Mbps fiber optic connection. In the cellular connectivity test, it reached 72 Mbps download and 32 Mbps upload with a 5G connection from Movistar, which we already know is not the fastest.

POCO has included compatibility with a good number of positioning systems: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS. Unfortunately, it does not support dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), so the positioning is not as accurate.

Finally, POCO has incorporated an infrared emitter in case you want to use the phone to control one of your household appliances.

Biometrics

POCO X5 Pro incorporates a fingerprint reader on one side and, in my tests, fingerprint recognition has worked quickly and reliably.

Although I consider it more interesting to have the fingerprint reader under the screen, the placement of the power button, on the side, is also quite comfortable.

The main drawbacks that I see with this location are unlocking when resting on a table, as well as unwanted attempts to unlock when you walk down the street with the phone in your hand without using it, which produces a vibration and forces you to enter the code security next time.

Luckily, if this is a problem for you, POCO comes with a feature that forces you to press the button to start the unlock.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button



POCO has also added a 2D facial unlocking system that works quite well, although it is less secure than fingerprint, as it can be fooled by a photo.

Battery

POCO X5 Pro’s battery offers a capacity of 5,000 mAh , a very reasonable amount for a smartphone with this screen size.

POCO claims that this battery can offer 28 hours of talk time, 14 days of standby, 21 hours of reading and 20 hours of video playback.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in the consumption of the battery, it is important to calibrate with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) the screens at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when carrying out a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photos, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz and once with the adaptive frequency up to 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to 60 Hz I have obtained a result of 13 hours and 45 minutes, which is a very high value. In case we set it to 120 Hz, a result of 10 hours and 49 minutes is achieved , about 20 percent less.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a dynamic frequency , the autonomy stays at 11 hours and 2 minutes .

In practice, the autonomy of POCO X5 Pro stands out compared to other smartphones, both at 60 Hz and if you choose the dynamic frequency.

MIUI limits battery consumption for those applications that you don’t use regularly. You can select for each app whether or not you want it to run in the background without restrictions, or whether you want the phone to apply battery saver based on the type of app — for example, if it identifies a messaging or media player app , it will not stop it from running in the background.

Another interesting option if we are running low on battery life is Battery Saver , which restricts the activity of system apps, freezes apps in the background, clears the cache when the device is locked, and disables services with the highest power consumption (synchronization, 5G connectivity or lift to wake) to save battery. Optionally, you can block the screen from waking with notifications and the always-on screen functionality.

We can schedule this functionality to turn on and off, as well as make it automatically deactivate when the battery charge is above 50 percent again.

Battery saving modes

In addition, there is an Extreme Battery Saver functionality , which restricts the most power-hungry functions and keeps only basic functions (for example, calls, SMS and certain applications). This mode activates a dark mode, restricts background activity, and restricts power-hungry activities (syncing, GPS, vibration, always-on screen, etc.).

We can make this mode automatically deactivate when the battery charge is above 50 percent again.

We also have a Battery Optimization feature that proposes to close apps with excessive battery usage and suggests certain settings such as turning on Dark mode, turning off Always-on display, lowering the screen refresh rate to 60Hz, clearing memory 10 minutes after locking the device, turning off location services, turning off haptic feedback, not waking up the screen with notifications, locking the device after 15 seconds of inactivity, etc.

POCO X5 Pro has a 67 W turbo charge and, luckily, the company includes a charger of this power, as well as a certified cable to carry such a high current.

In my tests, with the included charger, the entire charging process took only 46 minutes . In just 15 minutes, you get more than 50 percent battery charge.

POCO has not included wireless charging in POCO X5 Pro , which is a shame because it is really convenient to charge a smartphone just by placing it on the wireless charging pad .

Software

POCO X5 Pro arrives with the MIUI Global 14 customization layer , which in this case is based on Android 12 . At the time of this analysis, it runs MIUI 14.0.3 with the January patch from Google.

Being strict, it is not about pure MIUI but about the MIUI variant for POCO, although over time, the differences between MIUI for Xiaomi phones and POCO have been blurred and, today, they are indistinguishable.

At this point, it is worth noting the company’s policy regarding updates, since you can expect it to receive 2 major operating system updates and 3 years of security patches.

One of the enhancements to MIUI 14 is system optimization through the MIUI 14 “Project Razor” initiative. They aim to make the operating system as light as possible through measures such as firmware refinement, fewer of non-uninstallable apps (only 8), compression of “low frequency” usage apps as much as possible, and other memory saving measures such as keeping only one copy of a duplicate file.

Xiaomi claims that with MIUI 14, the fluidity of the system has improved by up to 60%. Not only system apps, but also third-party apps offer improved performance and efficiency.

POCO incorporates an application drawer , with a search bar at the bottom and tabs at the top to filter apps by category: Communication, Entertainment, Photography, Tools, News and Reading, Shopping and Games .

It is possible to change the order of these categories and even hide some, as well as show suggestions of the most used apps or group the icons by color to find apps faster.

The icons of the apps that POCO incorporates are simple and colorful, but you can download additional icon packs from the Play Store to customize their appearance.

If we pinch inwards with our fingers, we access four options at the bottom: Wallpaper, Widgets and Settings .

POCO also offers a section of wallpapers that gives us access to a large number of images organized by category that we can easily download and apply to our device.

Within Settings we can choose transition effects, set a screen as default, fill empty cells, lock home screen layout, hide application icons, modify home screen grid (3, 4 or 5 columns ), change the size of the icons and more options.

An interesting option that is active by default is the ability to display Google Discover on the left screen . Google Discover is a current news feed that Google customizes based on your interests.

POCO offers two behaviors when dragging down the status bar.

Dragging down the screen from the right side reveals the control center sheet that contains, first of all, four large buttons to activate mobile data, WiFi network, control screen brightness and volume. Just below we see eight shortcuts that expand to many more by dragging to the left, then smart device control.

If we drag the screen down from the left side, we can see the notification sheet.

notifications Control center

The lock screen displays the time and offers quick access to the camera by dragging the screen from the top right corner upwards.

It is also possible to show news and, if we drag to the right on the lock screen, we access a carousel of wallpapers.

With the screen turned off or in Always On Display mode, you can set the screen to turn on or show an animation when you receive a notification.

With the screen off, we have the option to enable power on with a double tap on the screen. This functionality is very useful when the phone is resting on a table.

In the same way, we can activate the screen to turn on when you pick up the phone , which is also interesting.

POCO offers many customization options to the Always On Display screen , and we can choose between many designs or even opt for an inspiring phrase that we can write ourselves.

An interesting novelty that MIUI 12 introduced is Dark mode 2.0, which not only changes the color scheme but also dims the color of the wallpaper gradually as daylight changes to night.

Xiaomi also adjusts the way text is displayed when users switch between Normal and Dark modes. In Dark mode, it automatically adjusts the font thickness and intensity, as well as the font contrast depending on the user’s environment.

MIUI offers quite a few privacy features . For example, you can choose to grant permissions to apps just once or only while you’re using them. Permissions will be revoked once you’re done using an app.

Sharing photos is also more secure. Private information, such as device details or the location where the photo was taken, can be optionally removed from image files before you share them with anyone.

MIUI offers gestures. For example, you can swipe down on an incoming notification to make it expand into a small window , which you can then freely drag around the screen for a floating window effect.

POCO offers its own content synchronization service in the cloud. Every Mi Cloud account gets 5GB of free storage to back up system settings (home screen layout, wallpapers, time/alarms/clock/notification settings and more), photo gallery, recorder, notes , WiFi, calendar, browser, etc.

Also, by logging in to i.mi.com you can locate, lock, or wipe your device if you lose it. If the amount of cloud storage is insufficient, you can purchase additional packages of 50, 200 and 1024 GB for 3, 6 and 12 months.

Premium users also have some additional features such as a trash can in My Cloud that keeps deleted items for up to 60 days, including contacts, faster facial recognition in photos and daily phone backup.

An interesting MIUI option is Second space , which allows you to create a separate space on the phone, protected by password, where we can store contacts, images, files and applications that are not accessible from the main space.

In addition, depending on what password we enter on the lock screen or what finger we use to unlock by fingerprint, we access one space or another automatically.

A functionality related to the previous one is Application lock , which allows you to restrict access to certain apps by fingerprint or pattern. Access to apps is blocked when the phone is locked and optionally also when exiting the locked app (immediately after or after 1 minute).

app lock second space

Second Space and App Lock

Another privacy feature is Hidden Apps , which allows you to hide certain app drawer icons. To access the hidden apps, you must drag the screen to the right twice while on the first page of the application drawer. You may have to try several times, it is no longer a simple gesture.

Also useful is Dual Apps which allows you to clone an app like WhatsApp, Facebook or Facebook Messenger to set up multiple accounts.

Xiaomi allows you to associate gestures and button presses with certain actions such as opening the camera, taking a screenshot, turning on the flashlight, starting the Google Assistant, etc. You can also customize a double tap on the fingerprint sensor, as well as a double or triple rear tap on the back.

MIUI incorporates Game Turbo , which improves the smartphone’s performance in games. For example, it prioritizes the game’s network connection to reduce Wi-Fi network lag, increases touch feedback and screen sensitivity, and improves audio and reduces background noise in conversations.

We can also enable hands-free call answering, disable full-screen buttons and gestures during games, and restrict some features during games: disable automatic brightness, disable reading mode, restrict screenshot gestures, and don’t open the bar. of notifications.

For each individual game we can set the level of tactile feedback and the sensitivity to continuous touches, the precision when aiming and the stability of touch. It’s also possible to reduce touch sensitivity near the edges to avoid activating touch controls and increase contrast and improve detail for gaming.

In addition, MIUI allows you to display in-game shortcuts by swiping from the top left edge of the screen. Among the options we find are deactivating floating notifications, changing the voice (so that it sounds like a child, woman, man, robot or cartoon), changing the screen display between bright and/or saturated, activating wireless transmission to a screen, or turn off the screen while keeping the game in the background.

We can open a multitude of apps — such as WhatsApp, Facebook or the browser — in a floating window above the game, free up RAM memory, take a screenshot or record the game. A section called Increase performance frees up memory, frees up storage space and monitors performance.

Game Turbo functionality adds gaming functionality

MIUI offers a functionality called ShareMe for file sharing that supports fast sending and receiving of files to and from OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Meizu and Black Shark devices. This functionality is less useful since Google rolled out Nearby Sharing to all Android smartphones.

POCO has made the sharing panel scroll horizontally instead of vertically, which can make sharing content annoying if you have a lot of apps installed.

The POCO X5 Pro comes with the MIUI browser pre-installed, which incorporates some improvements compared to Chrome, such as a night mode, which inverts the wallpaper and the colors of the letters, a reading mode that eliminates unnecessary elements from the web page and enlarges the letters to make it easier to read, an incognito mode to browse without leaving a trace, a data consumption reduction mode to save mobile data, a desktop mode to access web pages in its computer version.

Recently, POCO has added to its browser a function to download videos and photos from social networks, a WhatsApp status grabber to save images and videos, and the ability to manage downloaded files and make them private.

POCO has integrated the File Manager application , which allows you to manage the files stored on the phone. The manager has an option called Deep Cleaning that allows you to remove cached files, obsolete files, rarely used applications, etc.

MIUI incorporates a file viewer that allows you to open documents with .doc, .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .psd, .wps and .txt extensions.

Another of the apps that it incorporates is Security, which offers a multitude of functions such as:

Cleaner , which allows you to delete cached, obsolete files, etc.

Security scan , which looks for viruses and risks on the phone

Battery , which allows to reduce battery consumption

Speed ​​boost , which optimizes the speed of applications

Manage apps , which allows you to control which apps start automatically when you turn on your phone and what permissions the apps have

Deep cleaning , which performs a scan to free up space

Application lock , which allows you to protect access to an app

Troubleshoot , which looks for problems on the smartphone and proposes solutions

Data usage, which allows you to restrict data usage to certain apps and obtain usage statistics.

Blacklist , which makes it possible to block phone numbers for SMS and calls

Dual apps , which clones apps that don’t support multi-account

Second space, which generates a private space on the phone

Check Network, which performs a network speed test

Game Turbo , which allows you to configure various parameters when playing games such as setting priority in the data connection for the game, restricting background synchronization, clearing cache, automatically answering hands-free calls, etc.

Privacy, which allows you to see how apps use certain sensitive permissions

Security Security

MIUI 14 Security Tool



Among the apps installed, My Remote is an app that allows you to use the smartphone’s infrared emitter to control household appliances; Services and comments allows Xiaomi to send incidents that we have with the phone; y Notes is an app that allows you to create voice and text/image notes, as well as record pending tasks.

Xiaomi has included its own application store called GetApps from which we can download applications. Now, I can’t think of any reason to use this store versus the Play Store.

Xiaomi has included quite a few bloatware -like apps as the phone comes with several pre-installed apps like Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, WPS Office, Booking, LinkedIn, AliExpress, Agoda, and Snapchat . It has also included Tile Fun, Bubble Shooter And Friends, Crazy Juicer, Jewels Blast, Dust Settlle and Solitaire games .

The MIUI layer is very complete, but it can be somewhat complex since it is not easy to move through the options . For example, some of the functions found in the Security application are also accessible in the phone’s Settings, and locating where the option you are looking for is not always easy.

Fortunately, I have not come across advertising in the system apps — something that has happened to me on other Xiaomi smartphones.

Multimedia

POCO X5 Pro has stereo speakers, one on the top and one on the bottom side edge. The top speaker is actually made up of two speakers, one on the top side edge and one on the ear cup.

POCO has cleverly placed the speakers in alternate positions, meaning when you hold the phone horizontally, on one side the speaker is in the top half and on the other side the bottom half. In this way, it prevents both speakers from being covered when playing a game or watching a movie when holding the phone horizontally.

The speakers offer symmetrical sound , so you can enjoy a good listening experience. In addition, it has Dolby Atmos for more surround sound.

In practice, POCO X5 Pro offers sound with good nuances and reasonably powerful bass, so it’s a good companion when watching videos or playing games on your mobile if you don’t have headphones at hand.

POCO X5 Pro incorporates a 3.5mm jack , so if you usually listen to music or play with headphones, you’re in luck.

In this respect, POCO X5 Pro is compatible with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, AptX TWS+, LDAC and LDHC codecs .

Focusing on the software, the music player app has several tabs: Recent, Favorites and Playlists.

We can also show the music by songs, artists, albums and folders , as well as order the songs by date, name or number of reproductions.

It is possible to hide short or small audio files (which are usually notification tones or app sounds) and filter folders. It is also possible to apply sound effects thanks to an equalizer and it has presets for certain types of headphones.

In addition, it includes four sound modes : dynamic, music, video and voice.

Music Music Music Music

Music app

POCO X5 Pro arrives with a Gallery app that displays two tabs: Photos and Albums . Within the Photos tab are all the photos and videos followed, while in the Albums tab we find all the photo albums,

Within the Albums section, if we drag the screen down we can access a private album protected by password or fingerprint so that we can store our most private images.

By clicking on a photo we can share it through other apps, project it on a screen, set it as a background or contact photo, add it to an album, etc. As we have previously mentioned, MIUI allows secure sharing, that is, without location and/or device information.

The integrated editor offers different image effects, cropping tools, and light adjustments to touch up our photos.

An interesting functionality is that the app identifies similar photos and marks the one that it considers to be the best shot. This is quite useful if you are an easy shooter and are used to taking several practically the same photos.

Gallery Gallery Gallery

Gallery app

The Gallery application incorporates a video editing functionality that allows you to modify the video resolution, so that, for example, if you have recorded a 4K video, you can generate a 1080p video that is easier to share with other people.

The playback of videos stored on the phone is good thanks to its screen that, as we have mentioned, offers high brightness and good color fidelity.

Of course, we can enjoy video from streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon or others and, in addition, POCO X5 Pro has the Widevine L1 library, so it is possible to view content from these streaming services in HD.

Also, since the display is HDR compatible, you can play Netflix content encoded with this format.

cameras

POCO X5 Pro comes with three rear cameras with the following characteristics:

Wide-angle camera with 108 MP ( 1/1.52” , 0.7μm) Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor , 9-in-1 SuperPixel, f/1.9 aperture and PDAF focus. It does not have optical stabilization.

Ultra wide angle camera (120°) with 8MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K4H7 sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

Macro camera with 2MP OmniVision 02B10 sensor and f/2.4 aperture lens.

Unlike other smartphones, it does not have a depth camera to capture images with a bokeh effect, although we have already seen in other smartphones that this camera is not necessary to get good portraits.

It also does not have a telephoto lens, which would be a very interesting addition, although it would increase the price of this phone, whose main focus is not photography.

An interesting feature of the Camera app is that it is possible to save photos in HEIF format, which take up 40% less space, although some applications do not support this format. Similarly, it is possible to save videos in HEVC (H.265) format, which is more efficient.

The camera app is pretty straightforward. To change the modes, you must drag your finger to go through the different modes, although you can also touch in a particular mode. You can add, remove and rearrange modes to your liking.

Alongside the modes, we find shortcuts to the wide-angle (1x) and ultra-wide-angle (0.6x) lenses, as well as a 2x zoom mode via software. There is also a magic wand with beauty effects and filters.

In the hamburger menu we find additional options, such as Macro mode (why doesn’t it have its own dedicated mode?), as well as the icon to access the settings. Next to that hamburger menu, you have the buttons for flash, HDR, Artificial Intelligence and Google Lens.

If you’re an advanced user, you’ll be happy to know that POCO includes a Pro mode for photography and video that’s available with the wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras and allows you to manually adjust parameters such as ISO sensitivity, focus point (separate from focus point). exposure time), white balance, shutter speed, and more.

Unfortunately, there is no option to save the images in RAW format for further editing.

Wide-angle camera (main)

Starting with the wide-angle camera , its sensor has a high resolution of 108 MP. It has a lens with an f/1.9 aperture, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have optical stabilization, so you can’t expect great performance in low light conditions.

By default, photos are taken at 12 MP using pixel binning technology that combines 9 pixels into 1 to reduce noise. However, it is possible to activate a super high resolution mode in which the captures are made at 108 MP.

Next, we can see some cuts of the same scenes taken with a resolution of 108 MP and 12 MP. The 108 MP image offers more detail when enlarged, but we must bear in mind that the resulting file occupies much more.

12MP 108MP 12MP (detail) 108MP (detalle)

Crops of images taken at 12MP (normal mode) and 108MP (super-resolution mode)

First of all, I wanted to analyze the image quality at 12 MP in abundant light conditions . In the following images we can see that the main camera offers a good level of detail, vivid colors and a wide dynamic range.

Photos taken under bright light with the wide-angle camera



As for photography in low light, the phone incorporates a Night mode that allows you to take pictures with long exposure by hand, without the need to use a tripod.

Although the phone itself automatically identifies low light situations in Photo mode and activates a Night mode, the result is less bright than if you select Night mode manually.

Below, we can see some examples of photos taken with Photo mode and with Night mode selected manually.

Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode Photo mode night mode

Below we can see some pictures taken in Photo mode at night , leaving the phone to apply Night mode if it sees fit.

Image quality captured by the wide-angle camera is reasonably good in low-light conditions. However, if you zoom in on the image, you notice a lack of detail due to the noise reduction algorithm, which removes detail.

In any case, they’re perfectly usable images and better than you’d expect from a lens without optical stabilization.

Photos taken in low light with the wide-angle camera



POCO has incorporated an AI scene recognition system that, if you don’t like it, you can deactivate it on the fly by clicking on the icon that indicates the scene it has detected.

Below are some examples of photos taken with scene detection turned on and off. In many cases, scene detection translates into an increase in image saturation or brightness, although the effect is not too pronounced.

No scene detection Vegetation Scene No scene detection Vegetation Scene No scene detection Blue sky scene No scene detection food scene

Photos taken without/with AI scene detection

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra-wide angle camera has a sensor with a more limited resolution, 8 MP, and the lens has a smaller aperture, f / 2.2.

It lacks optical stabilization (although this is common for this type of camera) and does not have autofocus (which limits some creative possibilities when taking close-up photos), but it does automatically correct the distortion typical of these lenses.

An ultra-wide-angle camera provides great versatility when it comes to capturing landscape or architectural photos. I personally find the ultra wide angle camera very useful as it allows you to take interesting pictures.

Below we can see some examples of photos taken with the ultra wide angle lens. In good light the images present a good quality.

Photos taken with the ultra-wide camera in good light conditions

In low light conditions, the ultra-wide-angle camera offers a much better quality, to the point that the captures are hardly usable when it’s dark, since they lose all detail.

Photos taken with the Ultra Wide Camera in low light conditions



macro camera

The macro camera allows you to take pictures at short distances, although it is a pretty expendable camera in my opinion, as I rarely feel the need to take pictures within a few centimeters.

Also, being a 2MP sensor, the results are quite improvable, as can be seen in these samples, which look like enlarged cutouts more than photos taken with a dedicated macro lens.

Photos taken with the macro camera

Portrait mode

POCO X5 Pro is capable of taking photos in Portrait mode by detecting the outline of the person we want to photograph and blurring the background of the image to produce the well-known bokeh effect .

The ideal lens for taking a portrait is one with a focal length of about 50-70mm, which is equivalent to a 2-3x zoom, so phones that have a telephoto lens usually use it to take portraits.

Since POCO X5 Pro does not have this type of lens, we must resort to the wide-angle camera, which is not ideal since it distorts the face if you get too close. That is why the best portraits you can take are from a distance, without attempting close-ups of the face.

One aspect that I like about POCO’s Portrait mode is that it allows you to adjust the depth of field both during capture and afterward in the Gallery , which gives you the ability to adjust the blur to your liking, or even discard blur if detected. of the contour has not been carried out correctly.

The blur effect is well achieved and, in general, the hair clipping is good, although this depends a lot on the background of the image.

Below we can see some images taken with Portrait mode.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

Frontal camera

The front camera has a 16 MP (1.0µm pixel size) OmniVision OV16A1Q (size 1/3.06″) sensor and is accompanied by a lens with f/2.4 aperture, but it does not have autofocus, so you will have to adjust the distance about an arm’s length between the camera and your face so that you can be seen correctly in focus.

The front camera allows you to smooth the skin, slim the face, make the eyes larger, modify the size of the nose, chin and lips, and lower the hair to reduce the forehead. It is also possible to apply makeup effects (eyebrows, eyeliner, lip gloss, eye glitter, blush) and image filters.

Here we can see some selfies captured with the front camera. Selfies have good quality and offer great sharpness due to the high resolution of the sensor in good light conditions, although they sometimes have some problems when it comes to correctly exposing the face, resulting in overly lit faces.

Selfies taken with the front camera



The front camera can also take Portrait mode selfies, as we can see in these examples, and the result is quite good, although it seems that the HDR effect is lost, so the background can look almost burned, that is, white, when taking photos outdoors.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode with the front camera

Video recording

Both the ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras can record video in UHD/4K (3840×2160) at 30fps, Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) at 30/60fps, and HD/720p (1280×720) at 30fps. Now, it is not possible to switch between cameras while you are recording a video.

On the other hand, the front camera can record videos in Full HD/1080p at 30/60 fps and HD/720p at 30 fps — but no 4K recording.

Below, we can see a couple of videos recorded with the POCO X5 Pro wide-angle camera at [email protected] and [email protected] In both cases, the image quality is good and the electronic video stabilization (EIS) works well in all cases.

Videos recorded with POCO X5 Pro during the day

I have also shot some videos at night, in very low light conditions, at [email protected] or [email protected] resolutions. As usual, videos shot at 60fps at night look quite dark.

Videos recorded with POCO X5 Pro at night



When recording video, POCO X5 Pro offers a Steady Video mode that reduces the field of view to achieve a more stable image. In that case, it is only possible to record at 1080p resolution with 30 FPS.

It is also possible to apply filters during video recording, apply a Bellea mode and record video in 2.35:1 format as if it were a movie.

POCO offers a video recording mode to [email protected] called Vlogs that consists of recording small fragments of videos and later joining them into a single video with music and quite striking effects. It is possible to choose between six different types, each with its own characteristics.

voice calls

In the tests I have carried out, the voice quality is correct and we have been able to perfectly hold conversations in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

The calls application and the contacts application are the same , although they have two different tabs. On the desktop you will find two shortcuts to Phone and Contacts that take you directly to each of the tabs.

POCO X5 Pro offers the possibility to configure quick responses, progressively increase the volume of the ringtone, silence the first ring for calls from unknown numbers, silence the ring if you turn the phone over or pick it up and turn on the flash when it is ringing, among other.

Another interesting option is that you can set the phone to alert you that you have missed calls every five minutes for a number of times.

Precio

POCO X5 Pro 5G is on sale in yellow, blue or black colors for €349.99 (6GB/128GB) / €399.99 (8GB/256GB).

conclusions

POCO X5 Pro has a 6.7″ screen surrounded by reasonably narrow and practically symmetrical frames. The front camera is located in a hole in the center, so it can be a bit annoying when playing horizontally, but thanks to its small size, it does not interfere too much.

The screen is completely flat, so there are no reflections or ghost touches, something that gamers will appreciate. She’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5 which, while not the latest iteration from Corning, should keep it safe from shatters and scratches.

The phone is available in black, blue, and yellow colors , with the yellow color I’ve tested being the most striking of the three. The matte finish means that fingerprints are barely marked on the rear surface, although its all-plastic construction leaves me wanting something more premium .

With a thickness of 7.9 mm and a weight of 181 grams , POCO X5 Pro is quite a thin and light smartphone, making it comfortable in the hand. As usual in this price range, POCO has not given the device official water resistance certification, so you must be careful not to get it wet.

The phone has a 6.7″ AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution , which translates into a high pixel density of 395 ppi.

According to my measurements, the screen reaches a maximum brightness of around 857 nits when under bright light such as the sun (POCO talks about 900 nits in its spec sheet). It is a high value, although without reaching the level of the best high-end smartphones.

POCO has included high-frequency PWM dimming at 1,920 Hz, which is a superior technology to DC Dimming as it prevents screen flicker at low brightness levels while maintaining color fidelity.

The color gamut is wide as it covers 100% of the wide DCI-P3 space, which only high-end smartphones cover. It is compatible with HDR10 + and, in my tests, I have been able to play high-quality content on services like Netflix.

Of the three color modes it offers, the original mode offers excellent color fidelity, but most people will prefer the default vivid mode as it displays more vivid (albeit less realistic) colors.

The screen offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which translates into greater fluidity when scrolling or moving through the interface.

It allows you to choose a dynamic rate, but it only varies between two values, 60 and 120 Hz, so it does not save as much battery as other smartphones with an LTPO panel that can reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz if, for example, you are reading an electronic book.

The Always On Display is also present, so we can see the time/date, battery level and notifications with the screen turned off, although not permanently, but only for 10 seconds after touching the screen.

POCO has integrated an optical fingerprint reader into the power button that unlocks the phone quickly, although in my opinion it is not as comfortable with readers under the screen and can cause unsuccessful unlock attempts when holding the phone . It also offers 2D facial recognition.

POCO X5 Pro has a Snapdragon 778G processor, which was released in May 2021, so it’s been around for a while and isn’t as powerful as other more modern chips. Accompanying this chip we find 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage with no option to expand via micro-SD.

In the benchmark tests that I have carried out, the performance of the smartphone has been adequate for its price range. In favor of the phone I must say that the performance hardly drops after prolonged periods of use.

On a day-to-day basis, POCO X5 Pro moves quite fluently and at no time have I suffered significant stoppages. 3D games run smoothly, and I’ve measured stable rates of around 60 FPS in titles like Call Of Duty, Asphalt , and Real Racing 3.

POCO X5 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which offers very good autonomy, both at the 60 Hz refresh rate and if we activate the dynamic refresh rate. In this aspect, you will not have problems to reach the end of the day with enough free battery.

The phone comes with 67W wired fast charging and in my tests it has fully charged in just 46 minutes, which is quite a short time. Unfortunately, it does not offer wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity, it offers WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, infrared and NFC, but it does not have an FM radio. It is compatible with 5G networks (in the Sub-6GHz band) and includes a space for a second SIM card (Dual SIM), but does not support eSIM.

One aspect that could be improved is the transfer speed of the USB port, which is only USB 2.0 , so cable transfers are not very fast. It also does not support video output, in case you want to connect it to a TV.

POCO X5 Pro comes with three rear cameras that allow you to take wide-angle, ultra-wide angle and macro photos.

The main camera has a 108 MP sensor and a lens with an f / 1.9 aperture, but without optical stabilization. This camera combines 9 pixels in 1 to produce 12 MP images with less noise, but it’s also possible to take super-resolution 108 MP shots with greater sharpness (but at the cost of taking up significantly more space).

In good light, image quality from the main camera is excellent, but when light is dim, the lack of optical stabilization takes its toll, and shots are noisy at night when you zoom in.

The ultra-wide angle camera has an 8 MP sensor and provides a different perspective when photographing large objects such as buildings or monuments.

It’s a useful camera during the day, but at night, image quality suffers a lot, to the point that many shots are hardly usable.

Finally, the macro camera does not offer great quality and is, in my opinion, a perfectly expendable unit.

POCO X5 Pro allows you to capture photos in Portrait mode and, due to the absence of a telephoto camera, it uses the wide-angle lens, which is not ideal for this type of shot because it distorts the face at short distances.

The trimming of the silhouette is quite good and although the hair sometimes resists, in general the results are perfectly usable. One aspect that I like is that we can adjust the degree of blur afterwards to improve the image.

The wide-angle and ultra-wide rear cameras are capable of recording video up to 4K resolution at 30fps. The front camera can record video up to 1080p at 60fps, but it cannot record 4K video.

In the videos that I have recorded, the image quality has been good. POCO also offers a Steady mode, albeit at the cost of reducing the field of view.

As for the front camera , its 16 MP resolution is high and, in general, it offers good image quality. It is possible to take selfies in Portrait mode, with a quite successful result, although at the cost of losing HDR.

POCO X5 Pro offers a good sound experience through two stereo speakers (one on the upper side edge and one on the bottom) that produce symmetrical and stereo sound. In addition, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you won’t have to resort to Bluetooth or USB-C headphones.

POCO incorporates the MIUI 14 customization layer in this phone , but it is still based on Android 12. MIUI incorporates interesting features to control battery consumption, clone applications that do not support multi-account, create a second private space, protect access to apps using passwords, protect access to private photos, hide desktop apps, etc.

In addition, it incorporates some features that we don’t usually find in other smartphones, such as the Game Turbo tool to improve the gaming experience, Safe Sharing to remove location and device data from photos before sharing them, etc.

MIUI is quite a heavy layer and offers a somewhat complex interface. It sometimes calls the same thing different names depending on where you are, and sometimes uses confusing names for certain functionality.

POCO X5 Pro 5G is on sale in yellow, blue or black colors for €349.99 (6GB/128GB) / €399.99 (8GB/256GB).

Is it worth buying the POCO X5 Pro? If you are looking for a phone with a good quality screen, solid performance, a competent main camera, long autonomy and very fast charging at a good price, POCO X5 Pro is a phone to keep in mind.

The best:

Eye-catching design with screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and surrounded by narrow frames.

Screen with high pixel density, good maximum brightness, wide color range, HDR10+ support, high color fidelity and refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

Always-On Screen functionality , double-tap screen wake-up, and momentary-on when a notification arrives.

Use of high-frequency PWM dimming at 1,920 Hz to prevent screen flicker at low brightness levels while maintaining color fidelity.

Adequate performance thanks to the Snapdragon 778G processor, LPDDR4x memory, UFS 2.2 storage.

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, infrared and 5G connectivity with Sub-6 support. Dual SIM support (but not eSIM).

MIUI 14 customization layer with many added features: control of battery consumption and mobile data by app, app cloning, app access protection, second space, gesture management, Game Turbo, deletion of private data on photos before sending them , improved Dark mode, etc.

Stereo speakers (one on each side edge) offering good quality, symmetrical, stereo sound. 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wide-angle rear camera with good performance, even in low light conditions thanks to good processing. Ultra wide-angle camera with good daytime performance.

Front camera with good sharpness and Portrait mode.

Good autonomy thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. Very fast charging by cable (67W) and fast charger included.

Adjusted Price

Worst:

Plastic construction, less sophisticated look and feel than the metal / glass of other smartphones.

The Always On Screen cannot always stay on.

Software still based on Android 12.

No telephoto camera and no optical stabilization on the wide-angle camera. Ultra wide camera with poor performance at night and expendable macro camera.

No possibility of expanding storage via microSD