Poco X5, GT variant coming soon: this is how it could be

The family Little X5 is about to welcome one more variant call gt. Official since the beginning of the month and of which we have already tried the Pro variant, the Poco X5 GT should soon join, a device that has already been spotted in the IMDA database, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, a Singapore government agency. Not only IMDA, because the smartphone, which should have a model number 23049PCD8Gwas also caught in the Indian BIS database.

Unfortunately, however, these passages say little or nothing about the characteristics of Poco X5 GT, the most relevant information comes from the IMEI database, which suggests that it may be of a rebrand, of an alter ego, of Redmi Note 12 Turbo. So the two smartphones, two sides of the same coin, could be characterized by a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution, Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chip and a main camera.

A rebrand operation between Poco and Redmi would not be new. Poco X3 GT for example is nothing more than a Redmi Note 10 Pro, while Poco F4 GT is marketed in China as Redmi K50 Gaming.

In the opening image: Poco X5 Pro.

POCO X5 GT – WHAT THE RUMORS SAY

display : 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 cameras: primary rear: 50 MP ultra-wide rear: 8 MP macro rear: 2 MP Front:

drums :

: recharge: 67 watts.