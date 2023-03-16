POCO X5 and X5 Pro are officially launched in Brazil; see prices

A PIT announced this Wednesday (15) the official arrival of two new cell phones in the Europeian market. are about the POCO X5 It is X5 Pro. Intermediate models promise to offer a good set of hardware for consumers. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the new smartphones can be found by consumers in Xiaomi’s official e-commerce, also in Xiaomi’s physical stores and kiosks throughout Europe, in addition to partner retail networks.

POCO X5

The POCO X5 5G comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which works in conjunction with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 33W charging. In addition, the device has a 6.67-inch Full HD + screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The rear main camera is 48 MP, and the user still has a 2 MP macro lens and an 8 MP ultrawide lens available. The front has 13 MP.

Technical specifications

6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 695 platform

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, IP53, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 port

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 14 for POCO

POCO X5 Pro

In turn, the POCO X5 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor and versions with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The screen is also 6.67 "AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the panel supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. Regarding the POCO X5 Pro cameras, there are three options on the rear. The main lens with 108 MP and comes with two auxiliaries, a 2 MP macro and an 8 MP ultrawide. The camera responsible for selfies has 16 MP.

Technical specifications

6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 778G Platform

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, P2 and stereo sound

5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging

Android 12 with MIUI 14 for POCO

Prices

As for the official price, the POCO X5 5G is already available on 6GB/128GB version for BRL 2,899.99. The customer can choose between green, blue and black colors. Until March 16th, whoever buys the device will get a Bluetooth headset. The POCO X5 Pro is already available with 6 GB / 128 GB for BRL 3,499.99, and in pre-order the 8 GB / 256 GB version costs BRL 3,999.99. The handset comes in black, blue and yellow colors. When buying both Pro models, the consumer gets a smartwatch from the brand.

MOBA competition

Finally, the launch of devices in the country takes place in partnership with Tencent, which simultaneously brings to Europe the MOBA Honor of Kings. In fact, this past weekend, an event was organized with the presence of gamer influencers. Casters Camilota XP and Toboco were also present, leading the transmission and commentating the matches. In addition, during the showmatch, various rewards were distributed to the spectators, among them, POCO X5 5G cell phones. And you, what do you think about the devices? Tell us in the comments down below!