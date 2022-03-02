Poco X4 Pro is official with 120Hz AMOLED display: specifications and prices

When it arrived, in March 2021, Poco X3 Pro immediately stood out as one of the most interesting proposals in the medium-low range thanks to an excellent relationship between performance and price, and contributed to the rise of the brand also on our market. And now the time has come for his heir, Little X4 Pro 5Gofficially announced during the event that the company held today at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

If you are curious to know if Poco X4 Pro managed to pick up the baton of its predecessor, applying as a best-buy, you can read our answer in the smartphone review, which is already online. Here, with the official technical characteristics shared by Poco, everyone can begin to get their own idea.

A STEP FORWARD IN DESIGN

Poco X4 Pro, at first glance, looks much better than its predecessor. If there was one aspect where the Poco X3 Pro didn’t shine, in fact, that was the design. Okay, the brand name on the back is still there, and clearly visible, but at least it does not cover a good part of the back cover, and is isolated in the imposing black photographic block, the true protagonist of the product’s aesthetics, the element that most determines its personality. And if the design immediately gives a greater impression of modernity, it is also thanks to the flat edges, in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 style.

The motto for Poco X4 Pro could be “the eye also wants its part”, since in addition to the design, the other major improvement over the previous generation is the screen. If there was an LCD on the X3 Pro, here is a AMOLED FHD + panel (2400×1080) from 6.67 in with DCI-P3 support, refresh rate a 120Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

WHAT’S UNDER THE SHELL

But let’s move on to the substance: under the body there is the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC by Qualcomm joined by 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM (expandable via Dynamic Ram Expasion Technology to 8 and 11 GB respectively) and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging a 67W which allows you to go from 0 to 70% in 41 minutes.

The rear camera consists of a main sensor of 108 MP an ultra-wide one from 8 MP and finally one macro knows 2 MP while the selfie-cam hosted by a hole in the display is from 16 MP.

In terms of audio, the Poco X4 Pro offers a stereo experience thanks to two speakers and the 3.5mm jack for headphones is not missing. The connectivity package is complete with 5G, the possibility of using a second SIM (or alternatively a microSD to expand the internal memory). Finally, the fingerprint reader is located on the side of the device.

PRICES

One of the keys that determine the success of products like Poco’s latest smartphone is definitely the price. And the price list with which X4 Pro presents itself (which will be available starting March 2nd on po.co, mi.com and Amazon) is as follows:

299.9 euros for the 6 + 128 GB version

for the 6 + 128 GB version 349.9 euros for the 8 + 256 GB version

But, as per tradition, there will be gods at the launch special prices for those who will make the purchase on po.co and Amazon starting from 1 pm on March 2:

269.9 euros for version 6 + 128 GB

for version 6 + 128 GB 319.9 euros for the 8 + 256 GB version

Little also took the opportunity to tweak the price of its M4 Pro, launched last November, which will now be available at € 229.9 (6 + 128 GB) or € 279.9 (8 + 256 GB). And also M4 Pro will be in special promotion on March 2 from 13: 199.9 euros will be enough to take home the 6 + 128 GB model, while the 8 + 256 GB model will be discounted at 249.9 euros.

POCO X4 PRO: TECHNICAL SHEET