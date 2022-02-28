Tech News5G NewsAndroid

POCO X4 Pro, a 108M camera for a mobile of less than 300 euros

By: Brian Adam

POCO continues to stand out in the market for cheap mobiles with premium features, a branch of Xiaomi that surprises today with the launch of the POCO X4 Pro, with a 6.67-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

It has a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 8 GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery that guarantees a day and a half of regular use (I have personally tested it for 5 days and I can say that it is), and a 67W fast charge.

With 256 GB space and a three-sensor camera, the Samsung HM2 sensor with a resolution of 108 megapixels and the possibility of taking macro photos is striking.

POCO X4 Pro

The design is sleek, unmarked on the back, with a full-top camera module and straight edges.

POCO X4 Pro

The screen occupies the entire front, and the notch for the selfie camera is really discreet.

POCO X4 Pro

POCO X4 Pro

At the bottom and top we have the dual speakers, the audio jack input, the microphone, the SIM and the charger.

POCO X4 Pro

Here you have the camera module in more detail, where the 108 M stand out.

POCO X4 Pro

In the software there is a “More” section from where you can use said camera, although it is also available in Pro mode in the top menu.

POCO X4 Pro

In the features we see the Snapdragon 695 processor, as well as the 8 GB RAM with 3 extra, as usual lately.

POCO X4 Pro

We are talking about the MIUI 13.01 version on a mobile with 256 GB of space (the one I am testing).

POCO X4 Pro

It is striking that the refresh rate can be set to 120 HZ, ideal for games that request it.

POCO X4 Pro

As you can see, the battery has been working for 239 hours, and it’s still at 8%, although I’ve had it a little active these days, just to install dozens of applications and take some pictures.

Price, links and discounts

The POCO X4 Pro is now available at goboo.com with really striking prices and promotions:

6GB+128GB version for €299, but available for €269 at its launch stage and the possibility of using the €20 coupon shown on goboo, so it remains for €249.

The 8GB+256GB version is 349 euros, but using the coupon and launch discount it is 299€.

It is important to keep in mind that, as is usual in goboo, a deposit of 20 euros must be made at launch so that they can place orders from March 2 to 7, 2022.

The first 500 users to complete the order get a bag, and they also have an affiliate program, so that by inviting two friends you can win the Mi Pad 5 or discount coupons.

You have the different promotions in this link

It is also possible to get additional prizes by participating in the activities of that launch page.

Deliveries are made within 24 hours within Spain, with free shipping and 30 days to return it if you are not satisfied. It has a 3-year warranty in Spain.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

