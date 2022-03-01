POCO X4 PRO: 6.7″ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 695 and 5,500 mAh battery for €299

POCO debuted in 2018 with the launch of the Pocophone F1, which allowed Xiaomi to target a young audience and techie. The success of this device, of which 2.2 million units were sold, encouraged the company to launch new devices, which were also well received by the market.

At the beginning of 2021, Xiaomi decided to set up POCO as an independent brand, focused on the online market, after which the company launched the POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3. The company is going through an excellent time, and in 2021 it shipped 22,950,000 smartphones.

POCO (“POwerful and COol”) seeks to offer «the technological experience in its purest form at the most balanced price» and, based on this goal, today it has launched the POCO X4 PRO and the POCO M4 PRO.

With the POCO X4 PROthe company has surpassed its predecessor in key aspects such as the screen, camera and battery, and has provided it with 5G connectivity.

Technical characteristics

The POCO X4 PRO features a 2.5D glass finish for a more sophisticated look, and is only 8.12mm thick. It is available in neon black, neon blue and Poco yellow colors.

It has a 6.67″ AMOLED screen which covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut. It offers a maximum brightness of 700 nits (in HBM mode) / 1,200 nits (peak brightness) and a contrast of 4,500,000:1. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response speed of 360 Hz.

In the photographic section, it has a triple camera made up of a main camera with a 108MP sensor (1/1.52″, 2.1 µm with 9-in-1 pixel binning) and f/1.9 aperture, an ultra-wide-angle camera (118º) of 8MP with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The POCO X4 Pro has a Snapdragon 695 processor manufactured on a 6nm process, and is accompanied by up to 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge (charger is included), allowing you to charge 30% in just 8 minutes, 70% in just 22 minutes, 90% in 31 minutes, and 100% in 40 minutes.

At the software level, it incorporates MIUI 13, which brings improvements in performance of access to storage and memory, as well as optimizations in battery consumption.

Technical specifications

POCO X4 PRO Screen 6.67” FullHD+ AMOLED with DCI-P3 coverage

Brightness: 700 nits (HBM) / 1200 nits (peak)

120 Hz (refresh) / 360 Hz (sampling)

Gorilla Glass 5 Body Asphalt Black, Neon Blue, POCO Yellow Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.1mm, 205 grams Performance Snapdragon 695

RAM LPDDR4x

UFS 2.2 storage

microSD support up to 1TB Rear camera Wide angle: 108MP (2.1µm, 4-in-1) and f/1.9

Ultra wide angle (118º): 8MP and f/2.2

Macro: 2MP and f/2.4 Frontal camera 16MP f/2.4 connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM (SIM 1 + SIM/microSD)

2G, 3G, 4G and 5G

Infrared emitter

NFC Unlock side fingerprint sensor Load 5,000mAh

Fast charge Pro at 67W (charger included) Audio dual speakers

3.5mm jack Motor Z-axis linear motor System MIUI 13 for LITTLE Memory and Storage 6/128GB

8/256GB

Price and availability

The POCO X4 PRO 5G goes on sale March 7 for €299 (128GB) and €349 (256GB).

From March 7 to March 9 both versions can be purchased at early bird promotion: 6GB + 128GB for €269 and 8GB + 256GB for €319. This model will be available in three colors: POCO Yellow, Neon Blue and Neon Black.

We already have the POCO X4 PRO 5G here, so soon you will be able to read the in-depth review at Teknofilo.com.



