Poco X4 Pro 5G without secrets: technical data sheet and detailed render

Poco X4 Pro 5G is getting closer and closer: i render high resolution of the three presumed color variants provided, namely the black, the blue and the typical yellow. To spread the images the stainless Evan “@evleaks” Blass through his official Twitter account (link in SOURCE). Stand out immediately the massive camera module which covers practically the entire upper part: a bit like it happens in Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra, with the difference that here there is no auxiliary display in the remaining area.

It is easy to observe that the form is actually triple, and could be contained in a much smaller area. There is a main camera in the foreground, with a nice large lens, and immediately below two auxiliaries plus an LED flash. The rest of the module is occupied by the word POCO bella grande and by the indication of the resolution of the main sensor, 108 MP. Xiaomi is also very keen to let people know that the camera uses artificial intelligence, given that the acronym AI is repeated twice, and that the smartphone supports 5G connectivity.

As for the front side, there is a display with a central hole for the front camera and a more pronounced lower frame than the other three. The renderings also allow you to identify the physical buttons, both on the right side, and the grid for the ear capsule at the top. Blass does not accompany the images with indiscretions on the data sheet, but … Amazon yes: in the past few hours the French site of the e-commerce giant has accidentally published the product page, indicating the most important specifications (and some more renders). The page has already been removed, but now the omelette is done. Since we are now close to launch, we might as well take the opportunity to recap what we have learned so far by integrating the latest news.

THE ALLEGED TECHNICAL CARD

Design aside, the smartphone will be a redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (which we reviewed very recently) rebranded; there will probably be differences in memory cuts, as Amazon listed it with 256GB of storage and instead the Redmi stopped at 128GB. The technical specifications should therefore be as follows:

display: DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5

DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 memory: 8 or 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage (other cuts possible)

8 or 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage (other cuts possible) connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, IR, 3.5mm jack, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, IR, 3.5mm jack, GPS fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral dual SIM: hybrid

hybrid cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4 rear: main 108MP 1 / 1.52 “Samsung HM2 with 9-in-1 pixel binning, 0.7um (2.1um) pixel, f / 1.9, dual native ISO 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °, f / 2.2 macro 2MP, f / 2.4

audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charge (50% in 15 minutes)

5,000mAh, 67W fast charge (50% in 15 minutes) OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 11 with Poco proprietary launcher

MIUI 13 based on Android 11 with Poco proprietary launcher water resistance: IP53

Appointment on 28 February, during the MWC 2022 in Barcelona, ​​to discover all the news in an official form.