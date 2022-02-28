Search here...
POCO X4 Pro 5G: the future mid-range bestseller is going to be very difficult to beat in the melee

By: Brian Adam

POCO is managing to grow at a fast pace and has even achieved something that seemed impossible just a few seasons ago: becoming a more sought-after brand than Xiaomi in mid-range phones at impossible prices. The signature of the Xiaomi ecosystem has managed to turn some of its models into an obsession and one of them, the POCO X3 Pro, is now renewed in the form of the POCO X4 Pro 5G.

The new phone is once again in the mid-range of the market, waiting for a POCO F4 line to lead its catalog, and it is surrounded by quite interesting features in almost every way. Although its evolution with respect to the previous generation is felt much more in sections like the fast charge, now 67W, or in the photographic. Well, the model sacrifices the number of cameras in order to increase the power of the equipment.

Technical sheet of the POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G

Screen

6.67-inch AMOLED
Ratio 20:9
FullHD+ at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels
DCI-P3 color range
120Hz refresh
Touch refresh over 360Hz
1,200 nit brightness
Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 at 2.2GHz

Versions

6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

rear cameras

Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9
Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 118º
Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4

Frontal camera

16 megapixels f/2.4

Battery

5,000mAh
67W fast charge
67W charger included

System

android 12
MIUI 13 for POCO

connectivity

Dual 5G NSA
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
gps
NFC
headphone jack
infrared sensor

Dimensions and weight

164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 millimeters
205 grams

Others

side fingerprint reader
stereo speakers
IP53 against splashing water
Liquid refrigeration

Price

6GB/128GB: €299
8GB/256GB: 349 euros

The future terminal to recommend is already among us

The new POCO X4 Pro 5G arrives betting on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, which gives us 2.2GHz clock speed and also ensures the presence of the 5G that gives the model its name, even if it is NSA, the 5G that runs on 4G infrastructure. To support it, the phone comes with two options of RAM and internal storage, expandable with a microSD of up to 1TB. Namely, the basic model offers 6GB and 128GB and the superior one reaches up to 8GB and 256GB.

For the screen, POCO mounts a 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED with a 20:9 ratio, which with its FullHD+ resolution leaves us with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Panel refreshes at 120Hz and promises “over 360Hz” refresh rate for the touch panel. The maximum brightness is 1,200 nits (700 nits in normal use) and everything is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The panel is perforated to house the front camera, which, in this case, is 16 megapixels with an f/2.4 lens.

Speaking of cameras, it’s time to mention the rear equipment. Here the number of lenses drops to three but in return we have a main 108 megapixel f / 1.9 and two more accompanying. The first, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle with an f/2.2 lens and a 118º field of view. The second, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The phone, by the way, comes with Android 12 running under MIUI 13 for POCO.

X4Pro

In addition to the aforementioned 5G, the POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC for mobile payments, headphone jack and infrared port. It also has a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The body is certified with IP53 against splashes of water and inside it reduces the temperature with POCO’s LiquidCool technology. That is, liquid cooling.

The battery, by the way, is 5,000 mAh and has a fast charge of 67W, thus doubling the charging speed of the X3 Pro. The fingerprint reader of this POCO X4 Pro 5G is located on the side of it and we have hi-res sound compatible stereo speakers. In addition to all this, the firm takes the opportunity to add a double glass face to it, making the set offer more ‘premium’ sensations.

Versions and prices of the POCO X4 Pro 5G

x4pro

The new phone from the Asian firm will set foot in Spain starting on March 7 and will do so in its two RAM and internal storage options and in its three colors: POCO yellow, neon blue and neon black. In addition, we will have the already famous ‘early bird’ price for the first days of purchase. The advertised prices are as follows:

  • POCO X4 Pro 5G with 6GB/128GB: 299 euros, ‘early bird’ of 269 euros
  • POCO X4 Pro 5G with 8GB/256: 349 euros, ‘early bird’ of 319 euros
Previous articleThey present a deepfake detection system for faces with masks
Next articleLenovo updates its IdeaPad Gaming laptops with AMD or Intel hardware
Brian Adam
