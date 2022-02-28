POCO X4 Pro 5G: the future mid-range bestseller is going to be very difficult to beat in the melee

POCO is managing to grow at a fast pace and has even achieved something that seemed impossible just a few seasons ago: becoming a more sought-after brand than Xiaomi in mid-range phones at impossible prices. The signature of the Xiaomi ecosystem has managed to turn some of its models into an obsession and one of them, the POCO X3 Pro, is now renewed in the form of the POCO X4 Pro 5G.

The new phone is once again in the mid-range of the market, waiting for a POCO F4 line to lead its catalog, and it is surrounded by quite interesting features in almost every way. Although its evolution with respect to the previous generation is felt much more in sections like the fast charge, now 67W, or in the photographic. Well, the model sacrifices the number of cameras in order to increase the power of the equipment.

Technical sheet of the POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

FullHD+ at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

DCI-P3 color range

120Hz refresh

Touch refresh over 360Hz

1,200 nit brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 at 2.2GHz Versions 6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

MicroSD up to 1TB rear cameras Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 118º

Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4 Frontal camera 16 megapixels f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

67W fast charge

67W charger included System android 12

MIUI 13 for POCO connectivity Dual 5G NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

NFC

headphone jack

infrared sensor Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 millimeters

205 grams Others side fingerprint reader

stereo speakers

IP53 against splashing water

Liquid refrigeration Price 6GB/128GB: €299

8GB/256GB: 349 euros

The future terminal to recommend is already among us

The new POCO X4 Pro 5G arrives betting on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, which gives us 2.2GHz clock speed and also ensures the presence of the 5G that gives the model its name, even if it is NSA, the 5G that runs on 4G infrastructure. To support it, the phone comes with two options of RAM and internal storage, expandable with a microSD of up to 1TB. Namely, the basic model offers 6GB and 128GB and the superior one reaches up to 8GB and 256GB.

For the screen, POCO mounts a 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED with a 20:9 ratio, which with its FullHD+ resolution leaves us with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Panel refreshes at 120Hz and promises “over 360Hz” refresh rate for the touch panel. The maximum brightness is 1,200 nits (700 nits in normal use) and everything is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The panel is perforated to house the front camera, which, in this case, is 16 megapixels with an f/2.4 lens.

Speaking of cameras, it’s time to mention the rear equipment. Here the number of lenses drops to three but in return we have a main 108 megapixel f / 1.9 and two more accompanying. The first, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle with an f/2.2 lens and a 118º field of view. The second, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The phone, by the way, comes with Android 12 running under MIUI 13 for POCO.

In addition to the aforementioned 5G, the POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC for mobile payments, headphone jack and infrared port. It also has a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The body is certified with IP53 against splashes of water and inside it reduces the temperature with POCO’s LiquidCool technology. That is, liquid cooling.

The battery, by the way, is 5,000 mAh and has a fast charge of 67W, thus doubling the charging speed of the X3 Pro. The fingerprint reader of this POCO X4 Pro 5G is located on the side of it and we have hi-res sound compatible stereo speakers. In addition to all this, the firm takes the opportunity to add a double glass face to it, making the set offer more ‘premium’ sensations.

Versions and prices of the POCO X4 Pro 5G

The new phone from the Asian firm will set foot in Spain starting on March 7 and will do so in its two RAM and internal storage options and in its three colors: POCO yellow, neon blue and neon black. In addition, we will have the already famous ‘early bird’ price for the first days of purchase. The advertised prices are as follows: