POCO X4 Pro 5G: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Came the day. After having launched the successful POCO X3 Pro 5G, POCO, one of the brands of the Xiaomi ecosystem, returns to the fray to announce the LITTLE X4 Pro 5G and LITTLE M4 Pro 5G, two terminals that aim to become great exponents of the mid-range. Of course, from EuroXlivewe will be at the foot of the canyon to cover the event and that you follow it with us.

The presentation of the POCO X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro 5G will take place today, February 28, at 1:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow live on our live page and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain : 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands).

: 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands). Mexico :6:00 AM.

:6:00 AM. Colombia : 7:00 AM.

: 7:00 AM. Venezuela : 8:00 AM.

: 8:00 AM. Chile, Argentina: 9:00 AM.

what do we expect to see

A LITTLE without talking about the processor is not a LITTLE. That everything runs smoothly and works at peak performance is something important, don’t you think? Tomorrow we will know everything at 1:00 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/IAM9phGfc9 – LITTLE Spain (@POCOespana) February 27, 2022

One of the protagonists of the day will undoubtedly be the POCO X4 Pro 5G. The POCO X3 Pro has been one of the mid-range phones that we have recommended the most and, finally, it will meet its successor. Little is known about the device (easy joke, sorry), beyond what the firm has been revealing on its Twitter profile.

Specifically, POCO has revealed that we will see AMOLED panels “in all series”, which for the first time in a LITTLE we will see a 108-megapixel camera, which will have “fast charging with an incredible battery” and a “high-performance processor”. The company, yes, has not revealed the exact components, so we will have to wait to find out.

As for the POCO M4 Pro 5G, it is expected to incorporate some of the features mentioned above. Which? We will see, although at least the AMOLED screen. The POCO M3 Pro 5G, let’s remember, was one of the cheapest 5G phones of 2021 and stood out for its battery, design and screen. We will see what its successor incorporates. We hope you will follow the event with us!

Live | Follow the presentation of the POCO X4 Pro 5G at MWC 2022 with us