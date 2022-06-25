POCO X4 GT: 6.6″ screen at 144 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 5,080 mAh battery for €299.99

- Advertisement -

POCO today announced the global launch of two new phones: POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT, the latest devices that boast powerful performance at a competitive price.

POCO X4 GT It stands out for its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, its screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, its fast charge at 67W and its 64 MP main camera.

POCO X4 GT is equipped with the chipset MediaTek Dimension 8100which is manufactured in TSMC’s advanced 5nm manufacturing process for low power consumption.

In addition, it offers memory RAM LPDDR5 high speed and UFS 3.1 storage which makes this device one of the fastest of POCO in terms of memory and storage.

The device also incorporates a sophisticated cooling system.n Liquid Cool Technology 2.0which includes seven layers of graphite that dissipate heat, keeping the CPU cool for maximum performance at all times.

POCO X4 GT debuts a r20.5:9 LCD screen ratio and, thanks to his narrow body 7.4cm wide, it is comfortable in the hand.

It comes with POCO’s fastest screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7 values ​​in between to optimize refresh rate for longer battery life and smoother viewing.

The POCO X4 GT’s display can produce a billion colors, and also supports the DCl-P3 wide color gamut. The device also features Paper Texture mode, DC Dimming, and True Display, which help protect the eye by adjusting the screen’s color temperature based on external ambient light conditions, giving users comfortable viewing in all settings. scenarios.

POCO X4 GT comes with a high-density battery 5,080mAhwhich supports the 67W turbo charging without compromising battery size.

The device only takes 46 minutes to fully charge, and maintains a high autonomy of up to two days. On a full charge, POCO X4 GT offers up to 22 hours of video playback, 26 hours of reading, and 120 hours of music playback.

The charging function of the device is distinguished by the Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, which allows energy to be divided in two directions, not only charging from the bottom up, achieving the same charge more quickly and safely.

POCO X4 GT has a triple rear camera with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a 16MP front camera. The phone has the ability to record in 4K.

For the best sound, POCO X4 GT features dual speakers certified by Dolby Atmos and also incorporates a 3.5mm headphone jack.

POCO X4 GT price and availability

POCO X4 GT It will be available in three colors: silver, black and blue in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB on July 4 at po.co/en.

This phone will have a special 5-day Early Bird promotion, from July 4 at 1:00 p.m. to July 9 at 1:00 p.m.:

8GB+128GB : Early Bird price of €299.99 . As of July 9, price of €349.99.

: Early Bird price of . As of July 9, price of 8GB+256GB: Early Bird price of €379.99. As of July 9, price of €429.99.

Users can enjoy premium after-sales service, which offers free screen repair service for the first 6 months after purchase.

Technical specifications

Screen: LCD 6.6″ 20.5:9, 2460×1080 FHD+, refresh rate up to 144 Hz (7-stage DynamicSwitch), touch sampling up to 270 Hz, contrast 1,500:1, DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 500 nits (typical) / 650 nits ( HBM), Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

LCD 6.6″ 20.5:9, 2460×1080 FHD+, refresh rate up to 144 Hz (7-stage DynamicSwitch), touch sampling up to 270 Hz, contrast 1,500:1, DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 500 nits (typical) / 650 nits ( HBM), Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Processor: MediaTek Dimension 8100

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Memory: 8GB LPDDR5

8GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1

128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera: Main camera: 64MP, f/1.89, 1/1.72″ (1.6 μm super pixel 4-in-1) Ultra wide angle camera (120º): 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12 μm Macro camera: 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75μm

Frontal camera: 20MP, f/2.45, 1.0μm

20MP, f/2.45, 1.0μm Drums : 5,080 mAh, 67W turbo charging, charger included

: 5,080 mAh, 67W turbo charging, charger included Refrigeration : LiquidCool Technology 2.0, 32% larger vapor chamber and upgrade to 7 layers of graphite

: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, 32% larger vapor chamber and upgrade to 7 layers of graphite Security: Fingerprint reader on the side and facial recognition

Fingerprint reader on the side and facial recognition Dimensions: 164 x 74 x 8.9mm. 200 grams.

164 x 74 x 8.9mm. 200 grams. Colors: Black, Blue, Silver

Black, Blue, Silver Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, NFC, 5G, IR emitter

USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, NFC, 5G, IR emitter Sound: Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, headphone jack.