POCO prepares a new mobile: the X5 GT, which will surprise you with its processor

It hasn’t been long since LITTLE X5 they became official, and it seems that this brand owned by Xiaomi is working on putting a new variant on the market so that users have more options to choose from. Well, they have known many of the details that will have the aforementioned terminal that shows that the machinery of this manufacturer never rests.

The equipment in question will be called POCO X5 GT, and it is already taking the necessary steps to be officially announced and, also, so that its sale is possible in all the regions in which the brand is present (among which it does not missing Spain). The truth is that this model is expected to be focused on being a good answer for game loversand for this reason it will offer perfectly chosen components for it.

Some of the most interesting hardware in this POCO

The company would have opted to integrate a 6.67-inch AMOLED-type screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz frequency. One of the advances compared to the models that are already part of the POCO X5 range is that the response to pulsations would be much faster, since it is would increase the speed above 240Hz. And, all this, without having to change the design of the phone at all.

But the great novelty would come in the processor section, because the chosen SoC would be a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2, which would mean quite high performance with moderate consumption. Ideal, therefore, to enjoy games without worrying about autonomy. In what has to do with the RAMthe options chosen by the company would be 8 or 12GB, an amount that eliminates operating problems with the most demanding apps in one fell swoop. In this way, the equipment would be quite similar to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, also from Xiaomi.

In what has to do with the camera, not much information is known about it, beyond the main rear sensor will be 50MP, and that you will not lack the company of a couple of other elements. Obviously, it will not be the most powerful section of all that this smartphone will make up, since the objective, as we have commented before, is another: the gaming market.

The increasingly important games on mobile

This is something that is very clear, because more and more companies are launching terminals for this market segment. Therefore, the importance is clearly greater and the numbers add up for all companies. Of course, it is clear that the section that has to be improved right now in these devices is that of autonomy, but for the moment it seems complicated -because the demands of mobile games are very high and, therefore, , the phones have to work to the maximum.

