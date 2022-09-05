POCO M5s: the new cheap mobile does not have 5G but it does have an AMOLED screen, a large battery and stereo speakers

4G mobiles continue to have their place in the second half of 2022. Although we did not have a POCO M4 4G (but we did have a POCO M4 Pro), we now have two POCO M5s with 4G: the POCO M5 and the POCO M5s. The LITTLE M5s focuses a little more on the screen and the camera.
The POCO M5s is a mobile phone with MediaTek Helio G95, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, four lenses with 64 megapixel main sensor and a large 5,000 mAh battery that is combined with fast charging.
Technical sheet of the POCO M5s
|
LITTLE M5s
|
Screen
|
- Advertisement -
AMOLED 6.43″
|
Dimensions and weight
|
160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm
|
- Advertisement -
Processor
|
MediaTek Helio G95
|
RAM
|
4 / 6GB
|
Storage
|
64 / 128GB
|
Frontal camera
|
13MP f/2.4
|
Rear camera
|
64MP f/1.8
|
Drums
|
5,000mAh
|
Operating system
|
Android
|
connectivity
|
4G
|
Others
|
stereo speakers
|
Price
|
From 189.99 euros
A balanced mobile
There are those who are looking for a high-end mobile with the latest innovations, those who prefer something very cheap and those who are looking for something balanced with which you can do a little of everything, without the need for it to be 5G. That’s where the new POCO M5s tries to fit in.
The POCO M5s is an “alternative” model to the POCO M5 to reinforce its mid-range, with some better features and others technically inferior compared to its brother. For starters, opt for a more modest MediaTek Helio G95 from a couple of years ago, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.
In return, the POCO M5s bets on a screen 6.43-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution but that maintains the refresh rate at the usual 60 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and includes the perforated front camera in the center of the top.
This front camera is 13 megapixels, while behind the POCO M5s it has a quad camera. The main sensor is 64 megapixels with an f/1.8 aperture, with an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor to assist in portrait mode.
How could it be otherwise, the POCO M5s is complemented by a large battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 33W fast charging. The terminal has stereo speakers, IP53 resistance certification, IR Blaster and minijack, in addition to the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.
Versions and prices of the POCO M5s
The POCO M5s is available in the colors grey, white and blue and can be bought from september 12, that is, from next Monday. In addition, it comes with a launch offer that will last until September 18, thus leaving its price catalog:
- LITTLE M5s 4/64GB: €189.99 (€169.99 as an introductory offer)
- LITTLE M5s 4/128GB: €209.99 (€189.99 as an introductory offer)
- LITTLE M5s 6/128GB: price to be determined
More information | LITTLE BIT