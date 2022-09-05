POCO M5s: the new cheap mobile does not have 5G but it does have an AMOLED screen, a large battery and stereo speakers

4G mobiles continue to have their place in the second half of 2022. Although we did not have a POCO M4 4G (but we did have a POCO M4 Pro), we now have two POCO M5s with 4G: the POCO M5 and the POCO M5s. The LITTLE M5s focuses a little more on the screen and the camera.

The POCO M5s is a mobile phone with MediaTek Helio G95, 6.43-inch screen, four lenses with 64 megapixel main sensor and a 5,000 mAh that is combined with fast charging.

Technical sheet of the POCO M5s

LITTLE M5s Screen AMOLED 6.43″

FullHD+

Gorilla Glass 3 Dimensions and weight 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm

178.8g Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 4 / 6GB

LPDDR4X Storage 64 / 128GB

UFS 2.2

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 13MP f/2.4 Rear camera 64MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Drums 5,000mAh

Fast charge 33W Operating system Android

MIUI for POCO connectivity 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

IR Blaster

stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the side

IP53 Price From 189.99 euros

A balanced mobile

There are those who are looking for a high-end mobile with the latest innovations, those who prefer something very and those who are looking for something balanced with which you can do a little of everything, without the need for it to be 5G. That’s where the new POCO M5s tries to fit in.

The POCO M5s is an “alternative” model to the POCO M5 to reinforce its mid-range, with some better features and others technically inferior compared to its brother. For starters, opt for a more modest MediaTek Helio G95 from a couple of years ago, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

In return, the POCO M5s bets on a screen 6.43-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution but that maintains the refresh rate at the usual 60 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and includes the perforated front camera in the center of the top.

This front camera is 13 megapixels, while behind the POCO M5s it has a quad camera. The main sensor is 64 megapixels with an f/1.8 aperture, with an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor to assist in portrait mode.

How could it be otherwise, the POCO M5s is complemented by a large battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 33W fast charging. The terminal has stereo speakers, IP53 resistance certification, IR Blaster and minijack, in addition to the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the POCO M5s

The POCO M5s is available in the colors grey, white and blue and can be bought from september 12, that is, from next Monday. In addition, it comes with a launch offer that will last until September 18, thus leaving its price catalog:

LITTLE M5s 4/64GB: €189.99 (€169.99 as an introductory offer)

€189.99 (€169.99 as an introductory offer) LITTLE M5s 4/128GB: €209.99 (€189.99 as an introductory offer)

€209.99 (€189.99 as an introductory offer) LITTLE M5s 6/128GB: price to be determined

More information | LITTLE BIT