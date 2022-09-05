HomeMobileAndroidPOCO M5: Xiaomi's new cheap mobile comes with a new processor, triple...

POCO M5: Xiaomi’s new cheap mobile comes with a new processor, triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery

It wasn’t that long ago that we knew about the POCO M4 5G and its successor is here, although with 4G connectivity and accompanied by the POCO M5s. This new device has been officially presented at a POCO event and we have been able to put a face and specifications on it.

This new POCO mobile brings interesting changes compared to previous versions and it is that, despite maintaining its commitment to a Mediatek brain, it debuts a chip and adds a new lens to its rear. We review all its features below.

Technical sheet of the POCO M5

LITTLE M5

Dimensions and weight
163.99 x 76.09 x 8.99mm
201 grams

Screen

6.58-inch LCD
FullHD + resolution of 2,408 x 1,080p
90 Hz refresh rate
240Hz sampling rate
Brightness up to 500 nits
Corning Gorilla Glass
Processor

Mediatek Helio G99

RAM

4/6GB LPDDR4X

Storage

64/128GB UFS 2.2
Up to 1TB with microSD card

Front camera

5MP f/2.2

Rear camera

Main: 50 MP f/1.8
Macro: 2MP f/2.4
Depth: 2MP f/2.4

Drums

5,000mah
18W fast charge
22.5W charger included in the box

Software

Determined

connectivity

4G
WiFi 802.11
Dual-SIM
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
3.5mm headphone jack
USB-C

Others

stereo speakers
Available in black, green and yellow

Price

From 209.99 euros

Performance made in Mediatek and triple camera

Little M5 Yellow

As far as design is concerned, we see a very continuous mobile, with nuances very characteristic of POCO such as yellow, although it is also available in two other colors. The most striking thing on the front, how could it be otherwise, is its 6.58-inch LCD screen and that offers resolution FullHD+ as well as one 90Hz refresh rate.

As the brain of the device we find a Mediatek Helio G99, a 6 nanometer architecture chip With which POCO tries to bring a device closer to the mid-range that in previous generations has been more oriented towards the economic range. Also added a configuration 4 or 6 GB of RAM of the LPDDR4X type. As far as storage is concerned, it is offered in versions of 64 and 128GB of the UFS 2.2 type and with the possibility of insert a microSD card up to 1TB.

We do not see too much jump in battery, although what was there was already good. 5,000mAh capacity which, depending on the brand, offers up to 8 hours of play. All this with a charging up to 18W that allows the device to charge 100% in two hours, this being perhaps the weakest section at this point.

As far as cameras are concerned, it has a 5 megapixel selfie lens. There is better news if we go to the back and look at its triple camera made up of one 50 megapixel mainwhich is accompanied by a macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. We recall that the aforementioned POCO M4 5G did not offer a macro lens.

Versions and prices of the POCO M5

Bit M5 Versions

The POCO M5 has not only been officially presented today and will be available for purchase from next Monday the 12th. It is offered in three color options (black, green and yellow). In addition, they have a launch discount from September 12 to 16:

  • LITTLE M5 4/64GB: 209.99 euros (189.99 euros in introductory offer)
  • LITTLE M5 4/128GB: 229.99 euros (209.99 euros in introductory offer)

More information | LITTLE BIT

