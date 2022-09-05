POCO M5 and M5s, or the virtue of the entry range

- Advertisement -

There are still a little more than 24 hours left for the doors of the Messe Berlin GmbH to close, thus closing IFA 2022, the sixtieth edition of this popular, successful and veteran fair, which every year usually marks the end of the holidays of summer of the technological sector. And although the most notable announcements are usually produced the first days, throughout the event (either within it or in parallel) the companies send us their new proposals.

Such is the case, on this occasion, of POCO, which has announced its two new -level devices, POCO M5 and POCO M5stwo smartphones that, with very tight prices (especially with their respective introductory offers) become a very interesting proposal for tight budgets, but who are looking for a device capable of dealing with the most common day-to-day activities with ease .

POCO M5 and M5s: technical specifications

LITTLE M5 LITTLE M5s Screen 6.58-inch Full HD+ (2408 x 1080 20:9), up to 90 hertz, 500 nits, Gorilla Glass 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD + (2,400 × 1,080 20:9), 60 hertz, up to 1,100 nits, Gorilla Glass SoC MediaTekHelioG99 with GPU Mail-G57 MediaTek Helio G95 with Mail-G76 MC4 GPU RAM 4/6 gigabyte LPDDR4X 4/6 gigabyte LPDDR4X Storage 64 / 128 gigabyte UFS2.2 64 / 128 gigabyte UFS2.2 connectivity DualSIM 4G+4G, WiFi Ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, satellite positioning, USB-C, audio minijack DualSIM 4G+4G, WiFi Ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, satellite positioning, USB-C, audio minijack Drums 5,000 milliamps with 18-watt fast charge 5,000 milliamps with 33-watt fast charge main chamber Main sensor 50 megapixels f / 1.8, macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4, depth sensor 2 megapixels f2.4 Main sensor 64 megapixels f / 1.8, ultra wide angle 8 megapixels f / 2.2, macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4, depth sensor 2 megapixels f2.4 Frontal camera 5 megapixels f/2.2 13 megapixels f/2.2 Operating system MIUI 13 on Android 12 MIUI 13 on Android 12 Dimensions and weight 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9 millimeters; 201 grams 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 millimeters

You may be wondering which of the two is “the best”. However, the truth is that each of them has its strengths and weaknesses. By screen size, the POCO M5 wins with its 6.58 inches, up from 6.43 of the POCO M5s which, yes, is based on an OLED panel. The M5 has a higher refresh rate compared to a higher brightness level in the case of the M5s, and in both cases the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

As for its interior, the main difference between the two is found in the SoC, a MediaTekHelioG99 (six nanometers) in the POCO M5 versus a MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nanometers). Point, in this case, for the M5. The two terminals tie in terms of RAM memory, with options for 4 and 6 gigabytes LPDDR4X, and 64 or 128 gigabytes of UFS2.2 storage. However, at least initially in Spain, only the two versions with 4 gigabytes of RAM will be available. They also tie in battery capacity, 5,000 milliampsalthough in this case the POCO M5s allows fast charging of up to 33 watts, compared to the maximum of 18 watts of the M5.

They coincide again in terms of connectivity. Both terminals are Dual SIM 4Gand complete their wireless section with Wi-Fi Ac and Bluetooth (5.3 in the POCO M5 and 5.0 in the POCO M5s), NFC and connectivity with the main satellite positioning systems. As for physical connectors, in both we will find a USB-C data and charging port and an audio minijack.

The point where the M5s stands out above the M5 is, without a doubt, in the photographic section. The main camera of the POCO M5 integrates three elements, a main sensor of 50 megapixels, and another two, of two megapixels each, macro and depth. For its part, the main camera of the POCO M5s has four elements: 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth. As for its front cameras, the M5 mounts a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 number, while the M5s also represents an improvement on this point, with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor.

The POCO M5s and POCO M5s will go on sale on September 12, through the POCO website. These will be your prices:

LITTLE M5 4GB+64GB : It will be available for 189.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 169.99 euros.

: It will be available for 189.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 169.99 euros. LITTLE M5 4GB+128GB : It will be available for 209.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 189.99 euros.

: It will be available for 209.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 189.99 euros. LITTLE M5s 4GB+64GB : It will be available for 209.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 189.99 euros.

: It will be available for 209.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 189.99 euros. LITTLE M5s 4GB+128GB: It will be available for 229.99 euros, with a price early birdbetween September 12 and 16, of 209.99 euros.