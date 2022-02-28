POCO M4 Pro: AMOLED screen, fast charging and much more, for a low price

POCO has taken advantage of the showcase of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to present two terminals with many ballots to become best sellers this year: the POCO X4 Pro and the POCO M4 Pro. The latter arrives as the 4G version of the POCO M4 Pro 5G and one of the most ambitious entry-level phones.

In the POCO M4 Pro, the company continues to bet on value for money by welcoming to 90 Hz AMOLED panelwith Helio G96 and up to 8 GB of RAM, big battery, fast charging and even stereo speakers.

Technical sheet of the POCO M4 Pro

POCO M4 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.43″

FullHD+

90Hz

Touch response 180Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dimensions and weight 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm

179.5 grams Processor Helium G96 RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 64MP f/1.8

8MP f/2.2 UGA 118°

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5,000mAh

Fast charge 33W OS Android 11

MIUI 13 connectivity 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

jack

infrared

usb type c Others stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 219 euros

The input range wants to be mid-range

POCO reserves the M series for its most basic mobiles, but the truth is that it is becoming more and more difficult to fit this definition into terminals, with much more ambitious features than other terminals in this range. This year, the company surprises us with a 4G version that was not in the previous generation: the POCO M4 Pro.

The latest in connectivity is lost, although it is gained in other aspects. For starters, the POCO M4 Pro boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen diagonal, with Full HD + resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and more hertz: 90 Hz for screen refreshment and 180 Hz for touch response.

This screen incorporates the 16-megapixel front camera in a central perforation, while behind the terminal includes a 64 megapixel triple camera, in the already classic module for XL size cameras. Additional lenses are an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

POCO has once again opted for MediaTek, including the Helium G96 from last year (12 nm and eight cores up to 2.05 GHz), well accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM – which is not bad for the entry range – and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD.

Another strong point of POCO M4 Pro is its battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 33W fast chargewith USB-C connector, minijack, infrared, NFC, the fingerprint reader on the power button and stereo speakers.

Versions and prices of the POCO M4 Pro

The POCO M4 Pro will be available in Spain from May 20 on the POCO website, MediaMarkt, PC Components and Amazon, with exclusive discounts during the first week of sale. It comes in two versions and three colors: black, blue and yellow. These are their prices:

LITTLE M4 Pro 4G 6+128GB: 219 euros

LITTLE M4 Pro 4G 8+256GB: 269 ​​euros (249 euros on offer)

More information | LITTLE BIT