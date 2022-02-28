MobileAndroidTech News

POCO M4 Pro: AMOLED screen, fast charging and much more, for a low price

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

POCO has taken advantage of the showcase of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to present two terminals with many ballots to become best sellers this year: the POCO X4 Pro and the POCO M4 Pro. The latter arrives as the 4G version of the POCO M4 Pro 5G and one of the most ambitious entry-level phones.

In the POCO M4 Pro, the company continues to bet on value for money by welcoming to 90 Hz AMOLED panelwith Helio G96 and up to 8 GB of RAM, big battery, fast charging and even stereo speakers.

Technical sheet of the POCO M4 Pro

POCO M4 Pro

Screen

AMOLED 6.43″
FullHD+
90Hz
Touch response 180Hz
Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Dimensions and weight

159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm
179.5 grams

Processor

Helium G96

RAM

6/8GB

Storage

128/256GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.4

Rear camera

64MP f/1.8
8MP f/2.2 UGA 118°
2MP f/2.4 macro

Battery

5,000mAh
Fast charge 33W

OS

Android 11
MIUI 13

connectivity

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
jack
infrared
usb type c

Others

stereo speakers
Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

From 219 euros

The input range wants to be mid-range

POCO reserves the M series for its most basic mobiles, but the truth is that it is becoming more and more difficult to fit this definition into terminals, with much more ambitious features than other terminals in this range. This year, the company surprises us with a 4G version that was not in the previous generation: the POCO M4 Pro.

The latest in connectivity is lost, although it is gained in other aspects. For starters, the POCO M4 Pro boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen diagonal, with Full HD + resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and more hertz: 90 Hz for screen refreshment and 180 Hz for touch response.

Read:

Apple Releases iPadOS 14.7 to the Public with App Updates …

Pocom4pro4g

This screen incorporates the 16-megapixel front camera in a central perforation, while behind the terminal includes a 64 megapixel triple camera, in the already classic module for XL size cameras. Additional lenses are an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

POCO has once again opted for MediaTek, including the Helium G96 from last year (12 nm and eight cores up to 2.05 GHz), well accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM – which is not bad for the entry range – and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD.

Pocom3pro

Another strong point of POCO M4 Pro is its battery, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 33W fast chargewith USB-C connector, minijack, infrared, NFC, the fingerprint reader on the power button and stereo speakers.

Versions and prices of the POCO M4 Pro

fewcolors

The POCO M4 Pro will be available in Spain from May 20 on the POCO website, MediaMarkt, PC Components and Amazon, with exclusive discounts during the first week of sale. It comes in two versions and three colors: black, blue and yellow. These are their prices:

  • LITTLE M4 Pro 4G 6+128GB: 219 euros

  • LITTLE M4 Pro 4G 8+256GB: 269 ​​euros (249 euros on offer)

More information | LITTLE BIT

Previous articlePOCO X4 Pro, a 108M camera for a mobile of less than 300 euros
Next articleHyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless lands in our country
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Communication

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless lands in our country

Upgrading from its original wired version, HyperX today announced that the arrival and availability of your new Pulsefire...
Android

POCO M4 Pro: AMOLED screen, fast charging and much more, for a low price

POCO has taken advantage of the showcase of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to present...
5G News

POCO X4 Pro, a 108M camera for a mobile of less than 300 euros

POCO continues to stand out in the market for cheap mobiles with premium features, a branch of Xiaomi...
Apple

iPhone SE 2020 to greetings? Gurman hopes that it will remain on the list but at a final price

Should the iPhone SE 2 be discontinued? They would have wondered around Cupertino in view of the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.