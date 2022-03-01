POCO M4 Pro: 6.4″ AMOLED screen, Helio G96 and 5,000 mAh battery for €219

POCO today launched the new POCO X4 PRO and POCO M4 PRO, which are aimed at the younger audience and techies.
Of these two models, the POCO M4 Pro It is the most affordable, but it has very interesting technical specifications.
It is a light device, weighing 179.5 grams, and also quite thin, since its thickness is only 8.09 mm. It is available in three colors — black, blue and yellow — and has a fingerprint reader on one side.
has a good 6.43″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen with maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, refresh rate of 90 Hz and sampling rate of 180 Hz.
Inside, he arrives with the Helium G96 chipwhich is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G cellular connectivity (there is no 5G in this model) with Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC and infrared emitter.
His 5,000mAh battery It allows fast charging at 33W (the charger is included in the box), making it possible to fully charge the phone in 61 minutes.
The triple camera It consists of a 64MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (118º) with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera (focus at 4 cm.) with f/2.4 aperture.
Technical specifications
|LITTLE M4 PRO
|Screen
|6.43” FullHD+ AMOLED with DCI-P3 coverage
Contrast 4,500,000:1
Brightness: 700 nits (HBM) / 1000 nits (peak)
90 Hz (refresh) / 180 Hz (sampling)
Gorilla Glass 3
|Body
|Asphalt Black, Neon Blue, POCO Yellow
|Dimensions
|160 x 74 x 8.1mm, 179.5 grams
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio G96
RAM LPDDR4x
UFS 2.2 storage
microSD support up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|Wide angle: 64MP (1.4 µm, 4-in-1) and f / 1.8
Ultra wide angle (118º): 8MP and f/2.2
Macro: 2MP and f/2.4
|Frontal camera
|16MP f/2.4
|connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Dual-SIM
2G, 3G and 4G
Infrared emitter
NFC
|Unlock
|side fingerprint sensor
|Load
|5,000mAh
Fast charge Pro at 33W (charger included)
|Audio
|dual speakers
Hi-Res audio certified 3.5mm jack
|Motor
|Z-axis linear motor
|System
|MIUI 13 for LITTLE
|Memory and Storage
|6/128GB
8/256GB
Price and availability
The LITTLE M4 PRO goes on sale March 2 for €219 (128GB) and €269 (256GB).
From March 2 at 1:00 p.m. to March 4 at 1:00 p.m., the 8GB+256GB version can be purchased at early bird promotion for €249. This model will also be available in three colors: POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Asphalt Black.
