POCO M4 Pro: 6.4″ AMOLED screen, Helio G96 and 5,000 mAh battery for €219

By: Abraham

POCO today launched the new POCO X4 PRO and POCO M4 PRO, which are aimed at the younger audience and techies.

Of these two models, the POCO M4 Pro It is the most affordable, but it has very interesting technical specifications.

It is a light device, weighing 179.5 grams, and also quite thin, since its thickness is only 8.09 mm. It is available in three colors — black, blue and yellow — and has a fingerprint reader on one side.

has a good 6.43″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen with maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, refresh rate of 90 Hz and sampling rate of 180 Hz.

Inside, he arrives with the Helium G96 chipwhich is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G cellular connectivity (there is no 5G in this model) with Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC and infrared emitter.

His 5,000mAh battery It allows fast charging at 33W (the charger is included in the box), making it possible to fully charge the phone in 61 minutes.

The triple camera It consists of a 64MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (118º) with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera (focus at 4 cm.) with f/2.4 aperture.

Technical specifications

LITTLE M4 PRO
Screen 6.43” FullHD+ AMOLED with DCI-P3 coverage
Contrast 4,500,000:1
Brightness: 700 nits (HBM) / 1000 nits (peak)
90 Hz (refresh) / 180 Hz (sampling)
Gorilla Glass 3
Body Asphalt Black, Neon Blue, POCO Yellow
Dimensions 160 x 74 x 8.1mm, 179.5 grams
Performance MediaTek Helio G96
RAM LPDDR4x
UFS 2.2 storage
microSD support up to 1TB
Rear camera Wide angle: 64MP (1.4 µm, 4-in-1) and f / 1.8
Ultra wide angle (118º): 8MP and f/2.2
Macro: 2MP and f/2.4
Frontal camera 16MP f/2.4
connectivity Bluetooth 5.0
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Dual-SIM
2G, 3G and 4G
Infrared emitter
NFC
Unlock side fingerprint sensor
Load 5,000mAh
Fast charge Pro at 33W (charger included)
Audio dual speakers
Hi-Res audio certified 3.5mm jack
Motor Z-axis linear motor
System MIUI 13 for LITTLE
Memory and Storage 6/128GB
8/256GB

Price and availability

The LITTLE M4 PRO goes on sale March 2 for €219 (128GB) and €269 (256GB).

From March 2 at 1:00 p.m. to March 4 at 1:00 p.m., the 8GB+256GB version can be purchased at early bird promotion for €249. This model will also be available in three colors: POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Asphalt Black.


Abraham

POCO M4 Pro: 6.4″ AMOLED screen, Helio G96 and 5,000 mAh battery for €219

