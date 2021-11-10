Poco M4 Pro 5G, specifications and price of a new mid-range to the last, but affordable

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has just been officially presented, and the truth is that it has surprised us with an excellent set of specifications that, together with an attractive design already a very affordable price, make this terminal one of the best mid-range that we can find in the market.

We start from the outside. As we can see in the attached images, the Poco M4 Pro 5G partially rescues the design language of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, but introduces important changes, among which we can highlight the matte finish of the chassis and the new island dedicated to cameras, which extends over a rectangular space placed horizontally where the «Poco» mark is also located on the right hand side.

On the front we have an all-screen finish with a camera located on a small circular floating island. The size of the edges of the screen is quite contained, and this contributes to generating a quite good immersion effect. The screen size is 6.6 inch, which means that the Poco M4 Pro 5G mounts a slightly larger panel than the Poco M3 Pro 5G. This screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the terminal chassis is made of plastic.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications

Screen 6.6-inch IPS screen with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G manufactured in 6 nm process, with eight-core CPU (2 Cortex A76, 6 Cortex-A55) and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM 4GB-6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Main Chambers 50 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide) main camera, PDAF

8 MP wide angle, f / 2.2, 119˚ Frontal camera 16 MP with aperture f2.5 Video 1080p and 30/60 FPS with the rear camera, 1080p and 30 FPS with the front Sensors Fingerprint reader on the side, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, facial recognition and infrared sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, USB type C, NFC, Wi-Fi AC and 5G Battery 5,000 mAh with 33-watt fast recharge Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 grams Several MicroSD card slot, 3.5mm jack, stereo speakers, GPS software Android 11 as an operating system with the MIUI 12.5 layer

As we can see, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available in two versions. Both will have a common basis, both in terms of hardware and design and quality of finishes, and the only differences between them will be the RAM and storage capacity. Its SoC is a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, a chip that is only slightly slower than the Dimensity 820 5G.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity will be priced at 229 euros, but it can be pre-order for a limited time for 199 euros, A great price considering everything it offers. For its part, the Poco M4 Pro 5G with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity will be priced at 249 euros, but it can be purchased at pre-purchase for 220 euros.

If you are clear that you are going to renew your smartphone, and you like the Poco M4 Pro 5G, do not hesitate, taking it in pre-purchase you can get it at an excellent price. In case you are thinking of getting the Poco M3 Pro 5G taking advantage of that soon it will start to drop in price, but have doubts and do not know if in the end it would compensate you more to go for the Poco M4 Pro 5G, I leave you an image that directly compares the key characteristics of both terminals.

Seeing the difference in price between the two terminals, which is minimal right now, it is clear to me that I would go for the Poco M4 Pro 5G. This smartphone will be available internationally from November 11. From that date, and until November 12, we can buy it at the discounted prices that we have given.