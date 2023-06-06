POCO F5: real-time battery test | follow up

In an event held a few weeks ago, POCO presented the new POCO F5 and F5 Pro to the global market. The two smartphones bring a good set of specifications combined with a highly competitive price. The first model is already on our test bench.

The POCO F5 features a 6.67-inch FLOW AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 platform, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, 1 TB of internal storage, 16 MP front camera, three cameras rear (64 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IP53 and a 3.5 mm P2 connector, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 13 with to MIUI 14 for POCO.