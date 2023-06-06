POCO F5: real-time battery test | follow up

In an event held a few weeks ago, POCO presented the new POCO F5 and F5 Pro to the global market. The two smartphones bring a good set of specifications combined with a highly competitive price. The first model is already on our test bench.
The POCO F5 features a 6.67-inch FLOW AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 platform, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, 1 TB of internal storage, 16 MP front camera, three cameras rear (64 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IP53 and a 3.5 mm P2 connector, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 13 with to MIUI 14 for POCO.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
The Poco F5 is available from Cell Digital for BRL 2,666 and on Amazon for BRL 2,909. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 12 offers click here.