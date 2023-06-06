POCO F5 Pro: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

POCO held a global event a few weeks ago to introduce the new POCO F5 and F5 Pro to the market. The two smartphones bring a good set of specifications combined with a highly competitive price. Just like the first model, the Pro variant is also already on our test bench.
The POCO F5 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage , 16 MP front camera, three rear cameras (64 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 30W wireless, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, IP53 rating and NFC and Android 13 under the MIUI 14 for POCO interface.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
