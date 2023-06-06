POCO F5 Pro: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

POCO held a global event a few weeks ago to introduce the new POCO F5 and F5 Pro to the market. The two smartphones bring a good set of specifications combined with a highly competitive price. Just like the first model, the Pro variant is also already on our test bench.

The POCO F5 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage , 16 MP front camera, three rear cameras (64 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 30W wireless, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, IP53 rating and NFC and Android 13 under the MIUI 14 for POCO interface.