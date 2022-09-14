HomeTech NewsMobilePOCO F4 vs POCO F3: In-depth mobile comparison

POCO F4 vs POCO F3: In-depth mobile comparison

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
poco f3 vs. poco f4.jpg
poco f3 vs. poco f4.jpg
- Advertisement -

POCO presented its latest flagship a few days ago LITTLE F4 which, although it offers a new design, does not bring as many new features as might be expected compared to the LITTLE F3 from last year.

When deciding on a smartphone, it is always good to resort to specialized websites that, with the help of mobile experts help us compare the technical characteristics of various models.

In this article, we are going to compare the technical specifications of POCO F4 vs. POCO F3.

Technical specifications

LITTLE F4 LITTLE F3
Dimensions 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm
Weight 195g 196g
Material glass – plastic glass – plastic
Screen AMOLED 6.67″, Full HD+, 20:9, 120 Hz, 395 dpi
Gorilla Glass 5
Sampling rate 360Hz		 AMOLED 6.67″, Full HD+, 20:9, 120 Hz, 395 dpi
Gorilla Glass 5
Sampling rate 360Hz
fingerprint sensor
 Capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side Capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side
LED notification
 Off (Always-On) Off (Always-On)
Processor Snapdragon 870 5G Snapdragon 870 5G
Graphics adreno 650 adreno 650
5G connectivity Yes And it is
main chamber Wide angle: 64 MP (1/2.0″, 0.7 µm), f/1.79, OIS, PDAF
Ultra wide angle: 8 MP (1.12 µm), f/2.2
Macro: 2MP, f/2.4		 Wide angle: 48 MP (1/2.0″, 0.8 µm), f/1.8, PDAF
Ultra wide angle: 8 MP (1.12 µm), f/2.2
Macro: 5MP, f/2.4
Frontal camera
 20MP, f/2.45 20MP, f/2.45
SD card
 Nope Nope
3.5mm jack Nope Nope
infrared port
 Yes Yes
NFC Yes Yes
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
additional features stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos		 stereo speakers
battery and charging
 4500mAh
Fast charge at 67W
no wireless charging		 4520mAh
Fast charge at 33W
no wireless charging
Waterproof
 Yes (IP53) Yes (IP53)

Main differences between both smartphones

- Advertisement -

At first sight, notice a change in design. While last year’s POCO F3 had rounded edges and a rectangular-looking rear camera module, the new POCO F4 is more angular, has a round camera module, and is slightly thinner and lighter.

As for the technical specifications, some components have not changed. For example, the screen is practically the same. It has a size of 6.67″ with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The novelty is that the POCO F4 brings compatibility with Dolby Vision and a 100% range DCI-P3.

Huawei: We must make “first class” products with “third class” components

Just like last year’s POCO F3, the POCO F4 features an octa-core chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, Made with 7nm technology. The processor supports a fast 5G connection and is complemented by an Adreno 650 graphics chip.

In both cases, options are available 6 / 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM Y 128 / 256 fast UFS 3.1 storage.

- Advertisement -

LITTLE F3

The rear camera module has undergone the most significant update. The new POCO F4 comes with a 64 MP (f/1.79) main camera, which is also equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). It is the first POCO smartphone with this feature, which improves low-light shooting.

- Advertisement -

This camera is also complemented by an 8 MP (f/2.2, 119°) ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.

The POCO F3 features a 48 MP (f/1.8) main camera sensor, which is complemented by an 8 MP (f/2.2, 119°) ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP (f/2.2, 119°) tele-macro camera. /2.4). Both smartphones support video recording in 4K (30 fps), although the POCO F4 also supports 60 fps. Both have a 20 MP (f / 2.45) “selfie” front camera integrated into the hole in the screen.

The battery capacity Last year, 4,520 mAh, gave a lot to talk about. However, thanks to its efficient processor, the POCO F3 achieved good autonomy. It had fast cable charging of 33 W.

The POCO F4 has a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh in its slim body of only 7.7 millimeters. With the same processor, we could expect very similar usage time. Fast charging has also been upgraded and now offers 67W charging that can recharge to 100% capacity in 38 minutes.

Sony Xperia 5 IV: more powerful, with more battery and camera technologies inherited from the Sony Alpha

Price and availability of a pair of smartphones

The LITTLE F3 was characterized by offering a good price-performance ratio. Currently you can buy a price of about €299.

The LITTLE F4 has gone up in price €349which is not a bad buy considering some of its improvements, such as optical image stabilization or more powerful fast charging.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

The OnePlus 10T 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 will be announced on August 3

OnePlus' second global flagship smartphone of 2022 — the OnePlus 10T 5G — will...
Tech News

Microsoft Teams has a new tool to sign documents during meetings

The Microsoft team is testing a new tool that will make it easier for...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.