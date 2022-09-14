POCO F4 vs POCO F3: In-depth mobile comparison

- Advertisement -

POCO presented its latest flagship a few days ago LITTLE F4 which, although it offers a new design, does not bring as many new features as might be expected compared to the LITTLE F3 from last year.

When deciding on a smartphone, it is always good to resort to specialized websites that, with the help of experts help us compare the technical characteristics of various models.



In this article, we are going to compare the technical specifications of POCO F4 vs. POCO F3.

Technical specifications

LITTLE F4 LITTLE F3 Dimensions 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm Weight 195g 196g Material glass – plastic glass – plastic Screen AMOLED 6.67″, Full HD+, 20:9, 120 Hz, 395 dpi

Gorilla Glass 5

Sampling rate 360Hz AMOLED 6.67″, Full HD+, 20:9, 120 Hz, 395 dpi

Gorilla Glass 5

Sampling rate 360Hz fingerprint sensor

Capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side Capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side LED notification

Off (Always-On) Off (Always-On) Processor Snapdragon 870 5G Snapdragon 870 5G Graphics adreno 650 adreno 650 5G connectivity Yes And it is main chamber Wide angle: 64 MP (1/2.0″, 0.7 µm), f/1.79, OIS, PDAF

Ultra wide angle: 8 MP (1.12 µm), f/2.2

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Wide angle: 48 MP (1/2.0″, 0.8 µm), f/1.8, PDAF

Ultra wide angle: 8 MP (1.12 µm), f/2.2

Macro: 5MP, f/2.4 Frontal camera

20MP, f/2.45 20MP, f/2.45 SD card

Nope Nope 3.5mm jack Nope Nope infrared port

Yes Yes NFC Yes Yes Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 additional features stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos stereo speakers battery and charging

4500mAh

Fast charge at 67W

no wireless charging 4520mAh

Fast charge at 33W

no wireless charging Waterproof

Yes (IP53) Yes (IP53)

Main differences between both smartphones

- Advertisement -

At first sight, notice a change in design. While last year’s POCO F3 had rounded edges and a rectangular-looking rear camera module, the new POCO F4 is more angular, has a round camera module, and is slightly thinner and lighter.

As for the technical specifications, some components have not changed. For example, the screen is practically the same. It has a size of 6.67″ with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The novelty is that the POCO F4 brings compatibility with Dolby Vision and a 100% range DCI-P3.

Just like last year’s POCO F3, the POCO F4 features an octa-core chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, Made with 7nm technology. The processor supports a fast 5G connection and is complemented by an Adreno 650 graphics chip.

In both cases, options are available 6 / 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM Y 128 / 256 fast UFS 3.1 storage.

- Advertisement -

LITTLE F3

The rear camera module has undergone the most significant update. The new POCO F4 comes with a 64 MP (f/1.79) main camera, which is also equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). It is the first POCO smartphone with this feature, which improves low-light shooting.

- Advertisement -

This camera is also complemented by an 8 MP (f/2.2, 119°) ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.

The POCO F3 features a 48 MP (f/1.8) main camera sensor, which is complemented by an 8 MP (f/2.2, 119°) ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP (f/2.2, 119°) tele-macro camera. /2.4). Both smartphones support video recording in 4K (30 fps), although the POCO F4 also supports 60 fps. Both have a 20 MP (f / 2.45) “selfie” front camera integrated into the hole in the screen.

The battery capacity Last year, 4,520 mAh, gave a lot to talk about. However, thanks to its efficient processor, the POCO F3 achieved good autonomy. It had fast cable charging of 33 W.

The POCO F4 has a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh in its slim body of only 7.7 millimeters. With the same processor, we could expect very similar usage time. Fast charging has also been upgraded and now offers 67W charging that can recharge to 100% capacity in 38 minutes.

Price and availability of a pair of smartphones

The LITTLE F3 was characterized by offering a good price-performance ratio. Currently you can buy a price of about €299.

The LITTLE F4 has gone up in price €349which is not a bad buy considering some of its improvements, such as optical image stabilization or more powerful fast charging.