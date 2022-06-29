POCO F4: the mobile to recommend has everything to blow up the competition

The F3 has been one of the most recommended s since its launch due to its great value for money, but the time has come to pass the baton to its successor. First we met the GT version, now it’s official LITTLE F4 standard.

It has been more than a year since we met the POCO F3 and the truth is that the renewal has not given much. The new POCO F4 maintains many specifications, although there is no lack of camera and battery improvements.

Technical sheet of the POCO F4

LITTLE F4 Screen AMOLED 6.67″

FullHD+

120Hz

360Hz touch response

Gorilla Glass 5 Dimensions and weight 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm

195g Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM 6 / 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage The Samsung Galaxy S22 could be delayed because of a new Galaxy S21 128 / 256GB

UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 20MP f/2.45 Rear camera 64MP f/1.79 OIS

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro Drums 4,500mAh

Fast charge 67W Operating system MIUI 13 for POCO connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C

IR Blaster Others Samsung has closed its Tizen app store forever side fingerprint reader

stereo speakers Price From 399.99 euros (349.99 euros in introductory offer)

[mb_related_posts2]

The POCO is renewed a little

First of all, yes, the POCO F4 is the same as another Xiaomi mobile, the Redmi K40s with different colors and a different logo on the back, although the same thing happened with the POCO F3, which was the Redmi K40. From the Redmi K40 to the K40s, a letter changed and it made us understand that the terminals would have a lot in common, while in POCO we have directly jumped a digit, but the changes with respect to the POCO F3 are also scarce.

The new POCO F4 is cut under the same pattern as the POCO F3: Snapdragon 870, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh and a touch response speed of 360 Hz. They are the same data as the POCO F3.

blow.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/37a544/pocof4azul/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/37a544/pocof4azul/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/POCO-F4-the-mobile-to-recommend-has-everything-to-blow.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/POCO-F4-the-mobile-to-recommend-has-everything-to-blow.jpg" alt="littlef4blue"> blow.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/37a544/pocof4azul/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/37a544/pocof4azul/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/POCO-F4-the-mobile-to-recommend-has-everything-to-blow.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/POCO-F4-the-mobile-to-recommend-has-everything-to-blow.jpg" alt="littlef4blue">

The screen incorporates the front camera perforated in the center, being a 20 megapixel sensor with an opening of f / 2.45. Once again, no change. ANDhe main change of the POCO F4 is in its camerabut in the rear.

Not only does the module completely change its design, but it includes a 64 megapixel main sensor with OIS for the first time in the brand. The 8 megapixel wide angle is maintained but the macro sensor loses resolution: it was 5 megapixels in the POCO F3 and it is 2 megapixels in the POCO F4.

The second advantage of the POCO F4 is in its battery, which has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and now supports 67W fast chargedouble its predecessor. The POCO F4 has stereo speakers, IR Blaster, the fingerprint reader on the side and 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Versions and prices of the POCO F4

The POCO F4 goes on sale next June 27 in two combinations of RAM and storage. The terminal will be for sale with a introductory offer until next July 1for which you can get it with a 50 euro discount.