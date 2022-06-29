HomeMobileAndroidPOCO F4: the mobile to recommend has everything to blow up the...

POCO F4: the mobile to recommend has everything to blow up the competition

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
POCO F4: the mobile to recommend has everything to blow up the competition
poco f4: the mobile to recommend has everything to blow
- Advertisement -

The poco F3 has been one of the most recommended mobiles since its launch due to its great value for money, but the time has come to pass the baton to its successor. First we met the GT version, now it’s official LITTLE F4 standard.

It has been more than a year since we met the POCO F3 and the truth is that the renewal has not given much. The new POCO F4 maintains many specifications, although there is no lack of camera and battery improvements.

Google Chrome version 89 is available: completely renewed profiles and other news

Technical sheet of the POCO F4

LITTLE F4

Screen

AMOLED 6.67″
FullHD+
120Hz
360Hz touch response
Gorilla Glass 5

Dimensions and weight

163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm
195g

Processor

Snapdragon 870

RAM

6 / 8GB
LPDDR5

Storage

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could be delayed because of a new Galaxy S21

128 / 256GB
UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

20MP f/2.45

Rear camera

64MP f/1.79 OIS
8 MP f/2.2 UGA
2MP f/2.4 macro

Drums

4,500mAh
Fast charge 67W

Operating system

MIUI 13 for POCO

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C
IR Blaster

Others

Samsung has closed its Tizen app store forever

side fingerprint reader
stereo speakers

Price

From 399.99 euros (349.99 euros in introductory offer)

[mb_related_posts2]

The POCO is renewed a little

First of all, yes, the POCO F4 is the same as another Xiaomi mobile, the Redmi K40s with different colors and a different logo on the back, although the same thing happened with the POCO F3, which was the Redmi K40. From the Redmi K40 to the K40s, a letter changed and it made us understand that the terminals would have a lot in common, while in POCO we have directly jumped a digit, but the changes with respect to the POCO F3 are also scarce.

The new POCO F4 is cut under the same pattern as the POCO F3: Snapdragon 870, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh and a touch response speed of 360 Hz. They are the same data as the POCO F3.

blow.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/37a544/pocof4azul/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/37a544/pocof4azul/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/POCO-F4-the-mobile-to-recommend-has-everything-to-blow.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/POCO-F4-the-mobile-to-recommend-has-everything-to-blow.jpg" alt="littlef4blue">

The screen incorporates the front camera perforated in the center, being a 20 megapixel sensor with an opening of f / 2.45. Once again, no change. ANDhe main change of the POCO F4 is in its camerabut in the rear.

Not only does the module completely change its design, but it includes a 64 megapixel main sensor with OIS for the first time in the brand. The 8 megapixel wide angle is maintained but the macro sensor loses resolution: it was 5 megapixels in the POCO F3 and it is 2 megapixels in the POCO F4.

littlef4spatial

The second advantage of the POCO F4 is in its battery, which has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and now supports 67W fast chargedouble its predecessor. The POCO F4 has stereo speakers, IR Blaster, the fingerprint reader on the side and 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

Versions and prices of the POCO F4

The POCO F4 goes on sale next June 27 in two combinations of RAM and storage. The terminal will be for sale with a introductory offer until next July 1for which you can get it with a 50 euro discount.

  • BIT F4 6+128GB: 399.99 euros (349.99 euros in introductory offer)

  • LITTLE F4 8+256GB: 449.99 euros (399.99 euros in introductory offer)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple isn’t ready to bring its 5G modems to iPhone as early as 2023

It seems that Apple has already given up on the plan to bring proprietary...
Apps

Gmail: the web version changes its look, makes way for Material You

Gmail's web interface is slowly getting a new look starting today. As a...
Europe

Cycling’s coming home? Copenhagen gears up for Tour de France Grand Départ

Bike-friendly Copenhagen is gearing up to host the start of the world's most famous...
Instagram

$8,000 for Posting a Selfie? Photographer Breaches Quarantine Laws and Incurs Massive Fine

A photographer...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.