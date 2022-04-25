Poco F4 GT with its pop up magnetic triggers will also arrive in Italy

In the end, it’s official. Do not Little F4 GT, but the launch event: we talked about it a few days ago, will be held on April 26th. The news is that the official Twitter account of Poco for Italy spoke about it, which not only informed that the event will also be broadcast by usbut he also anticipated a handful of technical features of Poco’s next top.

The release of Poco gives us a confirmation and unpublished information. Official that inside the Poco F3 GT there will be the last born of Qualcomm, the top-of-the-range Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip as had been evidenced by the passage of the alleged (but at this point it was him) F3 GT on Geekbench. The unpublished information instead gives us a different picture than the one hypothesized in recent days, when the smartphone seemed to be a rebrand of Redmi K50.

The images uploaded to Twitter anticipate the presence of “new pop up magnetic triggers” for gaming, which suggests that Poco F3 GT may be a rebrand of Redmi K50 Gaming and not the standard variant. After all, the magnetic triggers are among the distinctive elements of Redmi K50 Gaming made official in February, so the similarity between the two could be close if not absolute.

The hope for Italian fans is that Poco F4 GT, if it were really confirmed as a rebrand of Redmi K50 Gaming, will follow the prices planned for China, where the starting point is set at around 450 euros for the configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Unlikely to get to us at the same price mainly due to higher taxation, but one can hope for range between 499 and 549 euros. Soon, however, we will know more.

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

The Italian appointment for Poco F4 GT is set for Tuesday 26 April starting at 2pm.

