POCO F4 GT vs Edge 30 Pro: better a gaming phone or a common top? | Comparative

The POCO F4 GT has its proposal to offer a smartphone with good cost-benefit, by delivering its own differentials to play, with some savings to keep the price lower. On the other side, there is the Edge 30 Pro as a top of the line, which can be a good option also for those who want intense gaming. Between the Xiaomi model and the Motorola model, which one can be considered the best option for the consumer? We will tell you the answer now, here at TechSmart.

Design and connectivity

In the design, we find a glass back on both phones. But the POCO uses aluminum sides, more premium than the plastic ones on the Edge. The F4 GT's camera block has an arrow look with references to performance combined with cooling, while the 30 Pro prefers an oval module more similar to other models of the brand. The Chinese device has a slightly thinner and lower body, but it loses weight and width compared to Motorola's. Both even waived any certification that protects against water and dust.

At the front, they opted for the notch in the form of a centered hole. The duo's biometric reader is integrated into the power button. Xiaomi also put as differentials the infrared emitter, to use as a remote control, and the retractable triggers, which serve to improve the gaming experience. Both are compatible with sixth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for contactless payments. They even dispense with a slot for memory expansion by microSD card. POCO's gaming design features stand out the most and give him the first point.

best construction POCO F4 GT
more modern look POCO F4 GT
Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None
Best notch solution None
Best biometrics solution None
Best Endurance Certification? None
Which is more compact and lighter? Both
Do you have NFC? Both
Do you have an infrared emitter? POCO F4 GT
retractable triggers POCO F4 GT

On both sides, we have an OLED panel that stands out for reproducing more than 1 billion colors. The screens are pretty much the same size, with the Edge slightly up in inches and front-end. They are similar in Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. Here you will also have no problem with the brightness level, although it is still far from perfect. The duo comes with Gorilla Glass protection, only the Victus version of the POCO is superior to the fifth generation used by the 30 Pro. Motorola responds with a frequency of 144 Hz, which gives greater fluidity compared to the 120 Hz refresh rate of the F4 GT. At least, the Chinese model compensates with the touch sensor that responds to 480 Hz. POCO scores for lower latency and higher protection. And Edge scores for superior fluidity.

best screen technology Both best screen brightness None more accurate colors None best screen resolution None bigger screen Edge 30 Pro Best screen/body ratio Edge 30 Pro High Hz screen? Edge 30 Pro High touch sensor rate POCO F4 GT Best Gorilla Glass protection POCO F4 GT Overall screen quality Both

As advanced cell phones that they are, both have a stereo audio system. The difference is that Motorola only uses the call speaker as a secondary channel, while Xiaomi has put four sound outputs on its gaming phone. There are two at the top and two at the bottom of the Chinese model, each set consisting of a woofer and a tweeter. The Edge even brings a little more sound power and good quality, but the balance between bass, mids and treble does not reach the rival’s level. None of them contain a standard physical headphone jack, but each seeks to circumvent the situation in a different way. The F4 GT ships an adapter in the box, and the 30 Pro prefers to ship directly with an accessory with a USB-C plug. POCO’s better quality gives it point.

Sound is stereo? Both Larger number of speakers POCO F4 GT Do you have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance POCO F4 GT sound power Edge 30 Pro Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Pro Comes with P2 – USB-C adapter POCO F4 GT

System





These devices come out of the box with Android 12 natively installed. They don’t differ that much in the frequency they receive security patches, nor in their longevity with major updates in the future. At least, the duo already comes with 5G support, to always guarantee a fast mobile network. In fluidity, the high refresh rate in both cases should not cause any problems for the user. When we move on to the functions, POCO stands out for its customizable triggers, to be used both in games and in shortcuts to apps. You can also customize the RGB LED on the camera block and the animations when playing. In turn, the 30 Pro delivers the famous gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera, apart from the Ready For, to transform the smartphone into a portable PC. Advanced features on both sides. So we give one point to each.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Missing connections? left? None More fluid software Both

The manufacturers did not hesitate and put the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform on their respective phones. Does that mean they have the same performance? Not quite what we saw in our speed tests. Edge was faster than POCO in opening apps and managed to keep them all in the background, a task that the Chinese was not able to perform. The benchmarks also indicate a superiority of Motorola, registering higher numbers in both Geekbench and AnTuTu. The duo can still run all games with maximum quality and all filters on, without any difficulty. For multitasking, the point goes to the 30 Pro.

Who does better in the opening test? Edge 30 Pro Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Edge 30 Pro What is the most up-to-date processor? None Which has better RAM/processor balance? Edge 30 Pro Which has more storage? Edge 30 Pro

The POCO contains a 4,700 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 4,800 capacity present in the Edge. This difference translates, in practice, into an advantage of almost 2 and a half hours for the 30 Pro. This one recorded almost 23 total hours in our standardized tests. As for charging, the F4 GT’s 120 W adapter achieves the feat of reaching 100% in just 21 minutes, well below the 53 minutes taken by the rival, with its 68 W charger. Shorter recharge time versus longer duration away from the outlet. We give one point to each.

Which one has more battery? Edge 30 Pro Which recharges faster? POCO F4 GT Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Edge 30 Pro Do you have wireless charging? Edge 30 Pro

We see on both sides a triple set of rear cameras. Despite having a higher resolution, the F4 GT’s 64 MP main sensor ends up lacking in saturation and more aggressive post-processing, which results in lower records than the 30 Pro’s 50 MP lens, whether day or night. night. The ultrawide is more basic in POCO, even capturing more of the scenery than the Edge. At least, on the Motorola phone, in addition to having the same resolution as the main one, this camera also has autofocus, to take better macro photos than the competitor’s simple dedicated sensor. The 30 Pro even comes with a blur lens, which does just the basics to have a good portrait mode. Motorola notes the point for having more quality and versatility.

Best rear camera set Edge 30 Pro best night photos Edge 30 Pro most versatile set Edge 30 Pro best ultrawide Edge 30 Pro best telephoto None best macro Edge 30 Pro (via ultrawide) better depth Edge 30 Pro

Photos taken with the POCO F4 GT

The Edge camcorder is the only one that supports 8K videos, but is limited to 30 fps even in 4K. Therefore, only POCO records at 60 fps in Ultra HD. Motorola’s optical stabilization surpasses the electronics used by Xiaomi. The focus of the 30 Pro has more agility, while the sound capture of it offers better quality than that of the F4 GT. The Edge 30 Pro gets the point again.

Do you have optical stabilization? Edge 30 Pro Better electronic stabilization? Edge 30 Pro more agile focus Edge 30 Pro Do you record in 4K at 60fps? POCO F4 GT Record in 8K? Edge 30 Pro Better audio capture Edge 30 Pro best video quality Edge 30 Pro

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

On the front camera we have good selfies in them in favorable light conditions. At night, Edge hits more and records less dark images. At least, their portrait mode works well overall. The 30 Pro still has the differential of shooting head-on in 4K, something the rival doesn’t do. One more point for Motorola.

Best front camera set Edge 30 Pro Front camera records in 4K? Edge 30 Pro best selfie Edge 30 Pro

Of the duo, only the Edge 30 Pro was officially launched on the national market. It arrived in Europe for the suggested price of R$ 6,500. In the current retail, the Motorola model can already be found in the range of R$ 4,000, but it is still above the R$ 3,800 seen by the POCO F4 GT, in importers. In other words, Xiaomi gets the full stop.

Which one had the best launch price? Edge 30 Pro Which is currently the best value for money? POCO F4 GT

In the duel between the mobile gamer and the standard top, there was almost a tie. The POCO F4 GT lagged behind by a minimal difference. It has as highlights the design and system with differentials for games, the screen with less latency, the higher quality sound and the battery with a much lower recharge time. The Edge 30 Pro wins with the most fluid panel, the software with advanced features, the fastest multitasking and the longest battery life. Not to mention that Motorola delivers the best camera results, from rear photos, through videos, to selfies. Despite being ahead on the scoreboard, Edge cannot beat its Chinese rival on price. Xiaomi’s cost-effectiveness still fares better and can appeal to consumers who don’t care so much about performance and cameras.

RESULT POCO F4 GT: 6 POINTS More modern design with game triggers

Faster touch sensor screen and better protection

Highest quality stereo sound

Software with advanced features

Battery with shorter recharge time

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Motorola Edge 30 Pro: 7 SPOTS Screen with higher refresh rate

Software with advanced features

faster performance

Longer battery life

Rear cameras with better quality overall

Videos with better stabilization and 8K support

Front camera with higher quality for night selfies and 4K footage

For you, which of these two is more worth buying? Tell us about it in the space below.