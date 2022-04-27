MobileAndroid

POCO F4 GT ready to launch: follow the event on HDblog from 13:45

By: Abraham

The POCO F4 GT, with its pop-up magnetic triggers is on its way. The launch event of POCO’s new smartphone is scheduled for today, April 26, 2022, starting from 14:00. A series of new accessories are also awaited.

On HDblog, as usual, we will follow and comment live on the launch event of this new gaming device which promises to be very interesting. Our live on Twitch will start at 1:45 pm.

The unofficial press renders have been published in recent days

New Nubia RedMagic 6R: more compact and lighter and with the same ‘gaming’ power as its older brothers

As seen in some benchmarks and as confirmed in recent days by the Chinese manufacturer, the POCO F4 GT will integrate the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1, a 120Hz AMOLED display with 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120 watt GaN fast charging battery. Rumors, on the other hand, point to 8 / 12GB of RAM, one 64MP main camera and four symmetrical speakers made in collaboration with JBL.

As for the accessories, there would be the POCO Watch, the brand’s first smartwatch, and a pair of TWS in-ear Poco Buds Pro earphones in a particular special edition dedicated to the Genshin Impact game, in red color.

FOLLOW THE EVENT LIVE ON TWITCH

We remind you that the best way to interact with us during live shows is to use Twitch chat (you can find it under the player, don’t forget to register).

 

 

