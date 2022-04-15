Poco F4 GT passes on Geekbench with Snpadragon 8 Gen 1: it arrives on April 26th

Poco’s lineup becomes more and more defined as we get closer to the launch of the next F4 series, an event that now finally has an official launch date. The Chinese company has in fact started sending invitations for the presentation, which will be held on April 26th at 2:00 pm (Italian time) and will feature at least 3 new smartphones. Poco F4 and F4 Pro we have already known them in previous leaks, while today what should be the Poco F4 GT, the middle model of the series, was spotted.

LITTLE F4 GT PASSES ON GEEKBENCH

As in the case of the F4 and F4 Pro, the F4 GT is also nothing more than a rebrand of a Redmi smartphone already available on the Asian market. In this case it is Redmi K50, although there are some differences from the original model. What these differences consist of is explained to us by the passage on Geekbench of Poco F4 GT.

Identified by the initials Xiaomi 21121210Gthe smartphone is based on an SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1flanked by 12 GB of RAM and an operating system based on Android 12 and MIUI 13. The passage on the benchmark, in fact, signals the presence of the SoC taroor the code name of the latest Qualcomm SoC, while Redmi K50 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

In short, it is confirmed that all the next Poco should switch to a Qualcomm platform (Base F4 should equip Snapdragon 870) and this is a shame, since the first tests of Dimensity 8100 have returned interesting results for the MediaTek SoC, which seems to offer an incredibly balanced relationship between performance, consumption and temperatures.