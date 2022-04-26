POCO F4 GT, an impressive mobile gamer for 500 euros

One of the most ambitious mobile gamers of the year has arrived, and it is doing so at a really surprising price, much lower than others with the same processor.

This is the POCO F4 GT, already available on AliExpress for prices starting at 503 euros at this launch stage.

Yes, in Spain it will be from the 28th (the day after tomorrow) for 503.02 euros for the 8+128 version and for 626.3 euros for the 12+256 using the discount coupon SDPC18.

POCO F4 GT Performance

It is one of the strengths of this terminal, a mobile with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at a much lower price than other mobiles with the same processor, which usually exceed 700 euros.

The POCO F4 GT is equipped with Qualcomm’s most advanced 5G platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with an octa-core processor running at 3.0GHz, capable of delivering 20% ​​faster CPU performance and faster performance. Up to 50% better GPU performance.

As far as RAM is concerned, it is LPDDR5 up to 6400 Mbps and UFS 3.1 ROM, with up to 25% sequential write speed increase.

To cool down the monster, it uses LiquidCool Technology 3.0, ideal for intense games that consume a lot of power and generate a lot of heat. It is in this technology where the difference with other high-end models is noticeable. It is the ultimate cooling solution that is comprised of a sophisticated multi-layer structure, supported by 2 giant vapor chambers.

The load of the POCO F4 GT

It has 120W fast charging, it’s the first 120W HyperCharge in the POCO brand, and a 4700mAh dual-cell battery.

It charges to 100% in just 17 minutes, and its fast charge is completely safe and does little to no damage to the battery.

It features MTW (Multiple Tab Winding) technology, which together with the dual charge pump design, is effective in charging efficiency while gaming. AdaptiveCharge minimizes the amount of time the battery spends in the critical 80-100% range overnight, which also extends battery life.

Thought for gamers

Players can use magnetic pop-up triggers to activate the next level gaming experience. These offer a really interesting controller experience and level accuracy.

They are designed with magnetic levitation technology and can be used 1.5 million times with ease. It has been tested on more than 100 popular games, all of them with very stable, responsive and long-lasting performance. These pop-up triggers can be customized for everyday use as a shortcut to activate the camera, screen recording or flashlight.

The POCO F4 GT screen

It’s a 5,120Hz AMOLED display with 480Hz touch sampling rate. It’s a 6.67-inch, tailored for gamers, a large flat AMOLED display that allows gamers to experience fewer accidental touches in games.

The POCO F4 GT also offers high-frequency PWM dimming to protect eyes without sacrificing color accuracy in low-light conditions.

The TrueColor display comes with 10-bit, which is equivalent to over a billion colors, and is fine-tuned for more vibrant, closer-to-life colors.

POCO’s watch

But the thing does not end with the mobile, they have also launched the Poco Watch, a watch with surprising features for a price of 69.90 euros, also available on Aliexpress.

It’s POCO’s first smartwatch, designed exclusively for fitness enthusiasts, with 3 vibrant color options and 2 additional watch straps to suit any age, gender and skin tone.

It has a 1.6″ screen, AMOLED touch screen, 100 watch faces and responsive touch controls, as well as multi-system autonomous GPS for faster and more accurate positioning.

Track movements with over 100 fitness modes, from fat burning, yoga, to outdoor activities like biking, walking, and running. Automatic detection modes in POCO Watch can recognize various sports activities such as treadmill running, outdoor running, outdoor running, walking, etc.

POCO Watch offers a suite of features to help keep you healthy. The device offers blood oxygen measurement and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Even while users sleep, POCO Watch can measure blood oxygen levels and heart rate and provides a detailed sleep quality report to help users better adjust their diet and routine for a healthier lifestyle. .

POCO Watch has a long battery life of up to 14 days, and comes with a small, easy-to-carry magnetic charger.

Links and prices

You can buy the mobile on aliexpress, and the first orders have a prize:

– First 10 orders: 10 winners to get POCO F4 GT

– First 300 orders: 100 winners to get POCO Watch or POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

– First 800 orders: 200 winners to get a POCO t-shirt or POCO cap

The watch is also on aliexpress.