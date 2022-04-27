POCO F4 GT: AMOLED 6.7″ at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen1, HyperCharge at 120W and physical buttons for €599.99

Update: We have already tested the POCO F4 GT! Here you can read our in-depth review of the POCO F4 GT.

POCO today announced its new smartphone LITTLE F4 GT (from €599.99), a device specially designed for gamers, which already debuted a while ago in China as the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

The POCO F4 GT stands out for its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with LiquidCool Technology 3.0 cooling technology, a flat AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 120W HyperCharge charging and pop-up physical buttons.

brutal performance

The POCO F4 GT is equipped with the most powerful chip in Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is manufactured in a 4nm process. This chip offers CPU performance that is 20% faster and GPU performance that is 50% higher.

POCO accompanies this chip with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage which improves sequential write speed by up to 25%.

To get the full potential of this phone, POCO has added the technology Liquid Cool Technology 3.0, one of the most sophisticated systems. This system features two 4,860mm² vapor chambers that improve stability and peak performance when gaming.

A screen to match

POCO has included a 6.7″ AMOLED panel designed for gamers as it features a 480Hz sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate for a more immersive experience.

The screen is flat, to avoid accidental presses that sometimes occur with curved screens. In addition, it also includes PWM dimming to prevent screen flickering when screen brightness is low without altering color fidelity.

Magnetic buttons that to take the gaming experience to another level

The POCO F4 GT arrives with pop-up buttons located to the right and left of the long edge of the phone, like in the Black Shark 4.

These buttons offer a better experience when playing, and can withstand up to 1.5 million keystrokes without a problem according to POCO.

POCO claims that these switches have been tested in more than 100 titles and are extremely stable, resistant and offer a fast response. Push buttons can be customized for specific functions, replacing on-screen controls. They can also be used for everyday functions, for example to activate the camera, record the screen or turn on the flashlight.

Fast charging no, very fast

The POCO F4 GT arrives with the 120W HyperCharge charging and one 4,700 mAh battery cwith two cells. The phone can be charged to 100% in just 17 minutes if it is idle or 27 minutes if you are playing games at the same time.

MTW (Multiple Tab Winding) technology, along with a dual charging design, helps improve charging efficiency while gaming.

According to POCO, this charge is completely safe and does not damage the battery. To preserve battery health and longevity, Adaptive Charging minimizes the time the battery spends in the critical 80-100% range at night.

Price and availability

LITTLE F4 GT It will be available in three colors: black, silver and yellow, and in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB at these prices:

8GB + 128GB: by €599.99 in amazon and few

in amazon and few 12GB + 256GB: by €699.99 in amazonpo.com and Mediamarkt

In addition, it will have an Early Bird promotion of €100 discount from the 26th at 3:00 p.m. to the 29th, in both options.

Technical specifications