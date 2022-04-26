POCO F4 GT: a very complete gaming phone with an amazing fast charge

POCO has become one of the best firms when it comes to buying a phone with great value for money. The Xiaomi sub-brand has carved a niche for itself in the sector by presenting very complete and economical solutions. And now they just surprised us with the LITTLE F4 GT, the first gaming phone of the firm and that arrives to stand up to its rivals in the sector. Your weapons? An aggressive design, great features and an amazing fast charge.

To say that the POCO F4 GT is very similar to the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming, a model that did not reach the European market. Luckily, the version launched under the POCO sub-brand will land in our country.

Design and features of the POCO F4 GT,

As expected in a gaming phone, the POCO F4 GT boasts a design with aggressive lines to be the center of attention. Count with one fingerprint reader on the side and customizable RGB lights. In addition to benefits beyond any doubt.

To begin with, we will talk about your 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution to ensure image quality that will meet grade. It is also interesting to note that this gaming phone has a 120Hz refresh ratemaking it perfect for playing fast-moving games like COD:Mobile or Fortnite.

When raising the hood of the POCO F4 GT we find the best features on the market. For starters, your processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful SoC from the American manufacturer and that comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM to guarantee the best performance. We couldn’t forget about its two options with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage so you can install all kinds of games and applications without worrying about a thing.

It should be noted that POCO wanted to prevent the POCO F4 GT from suffering from overheating problems. For example, it has changed the internal circuitry so that the battery connections are not next to the processor, reducing the temperature by a few degrees.

On the other hand, inside it hides two steam chambers that will take care of cooling the terminal so that you can play for hours without having to worry about anything.

Regarding the photographic section, say that the POCO F4 GT camera complies with note To do this, it boasts a module on its back that houses a triple sensor system (65 megapixel main lens, 8 megapixel wide angle and 2 megapixel macro sensor), in addition to a 20 megapixel front camera.

Autonomy will be another of the great exponents of this terminal. For starters, your battery 4700mAh It will be more than enough to support the entire weight of the hardware of this terminal. In addition, it has a fast charge of 120 W that guarantees that the phone will be fully charged in just 17 minutes.

Availability and price of the POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi has confirmed that the POCO F4 GT can be purchased in Spain through official channels at a price of 599 euros for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, or 699 euros for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

