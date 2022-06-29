Poco F4 and X4 GT official: powerful and fast, even in charging | Prices Italy

- Advertisement -

POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT are official: the two smartphones of the Xiaomi brand focus on speed and autonomy, for a result that will appeal to mobile gaming enthusiasts looking for top-of-the-range performance at midrange prices. F4 is based on a recipe that is now quite common in the mid-range – chips Snapdragon 870 120 Hz AMOLED display and 64 + 8 + 2 MP cam – while X4 GT on MediaTek Dimensity 8100which is made on a more refined production process (TSMC 5 nm versus TSMC 7 nm) to which an LCD display is coupled instead of OLED, which however is able to go up to 144 Hz.

Aesthetically, the two devices are very similar, especially when you look at the edges, which following the latest trends are nice flat. The main difference lies in the shape of the rear camera module and the thickness: F4 stops at just 7.7mm, also thanks to a particularly thin display, just 2.76 mm. Compared to the X4 GT, however, it sacrifices the 3.5 mm audio jack. Below are the complete technical specifications and images:

LITTLE F4

AMOLED display (Samsung E7) 6.67 “, FHD + 1080p (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 360 ​​Hz, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 1,300 nit (peak), contrast 5000000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 coating

(Samsung E7) 6.67 “, FHD + 1080p (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 20: 9, maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 360 ​​Hz, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 1,300 nit (peak), contrast 5000000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 coating Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Production process: TSMC 7 nm CPU: 1x Kryo 585 @ 3.2 GHz + 3x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz + 4x Kryo 585 @ 1.8 GHz GPU: Adreno 650

RAM: 8 or 6 GB of RAM, LPDDR5

Storage: 128 or 256GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras: rear main: 64 MP, f / 1.79 aperture, 1/2 “format, 1.4 micrometer pixels (4-in-1), 6-element lens rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture, 119 ° field of view rear marco: 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, 1.75 micrometer pixels front: 20 MP, aperture f / 2.45

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 67W max

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C

Cooling: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, vapor chamber, 3,112 sq. Mm

Security / Biometrics: Side fingerprint scanner, face unlock

Stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos certification

Infrared blaster

Measures: Dimensions: 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm Weight: 195 g

Colors: Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green

POCO X4 GT

LCD display 6.6 “, FHD + 1080p (2,460 x 1,080 pixels) 20.5: 9, maximum refresh 144Hz, sampling rate 270Hz, Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 500 nit (typical), Gorilla Glass 5 coating, 1,500: 1 contrast

6.6 “, FHD + 1080p (2,460 x 1,080 pixels) 20.5: 9, maximum refresh 144Hz, sampling rate 270Hz, Dolby Vision, maximum brightness 500 nit (typical), Gorilla Glass 5 coating, 1,500: 1 contrast Chip: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Production process: TSMC 5 nm CPU: 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.85 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz GPU: Mali-G610 MC6

RAM: 8GB, LPDDR5

Storage: 128 or 256GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras: main rear: 64 MP, f / 1.89 aperture, 1 / 1.72 “format, 1.6 micrometer pixels (4-in-1) rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture, 120 ° field of view, 1.12 micrometer pixels rear marco: 2 MP, aperture f / 2.4, 1.75 micrometers front: 16 MP, f / 2.45 aperture, 1 / 3.06 “format, 1 micrometer pixel

Battery: 5,080 mAh

Charging speed: 67W max

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

Cooling: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, vapor chamber

Security / Biometrics: Side fingerprint scanner, face unlock

Stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos certification

Infrared blaster

Measures: Dimensions: 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87 mm Weight: 200 g

Colors: black, blue, silver

PRICES, AVAILABILITY ITALY AND PROMOTIONS

LITTLE F4 Availability: from June 27th 6 + 128GB: € 399.90 , discount of 50 € (so € 349.90 ) from 1:00 pm on June 27th to 12:59 pm on July 2nd. The smartphone will be available exclusively on the Poco website. 8 + 256GB: € 449.90 , discount of 50 € (so € 399.90 ) from 1:00 pm on June 27th to 12:59 pm on July 2nd. The smartphone will be available on the Poco website and on Amazon.

POCO X4 GT Availability: from 4th July 8 + 128GB: € 379.90 , 80 € discount (so € 299.90 ) from 1:00 pm on July 4th to 12:59 pm on July 9th. The smartphone will be available on the Poco website and on Amazon. 8 + 256GB: € 429.90 , 80 € discount (so € 349.90 ) from 1:00 pm on July 4th to 12:59 pm on July 9th. The smartphone will be available on the Poco website and on Amazon.

