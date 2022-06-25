- Advertisement -

POCO today announced the global launch of two new phones: POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT, the latest devices that boast powerful performance at a competitive price.

LITTLE F4 It stands out for its 6.7″ AMOLED E4 screen at 120 Hz, its Snapdragon 870 chip, its 64MP main camera with OIS and its fast charge at 67W.

POCO F4 is equipped with the popular Snapdragon 870, manufacturing on a 7nm process, offering 3.2GHz main core speed and fast 5G connectivity. It incorporates LiquidCool 2.0 technology, which thanks to its super large 3,112 mm2 vapor chamber cools the CPU even faster.

POCO F4 also offers LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3 storage.1 that allow excellent multitasking. Overall, POCO claims that this phone is the best value for money in the flagship segment.

POCO F4 comes with 67W turbo charging and a large 4,500 mAh battery. Taking just 38 minutes to charge to 100%, the device provides more than enough power to keep you going for long periods of time.

Fast device charging is achieved through Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, a charging method that splits electrical currents in two directions to improve charge stability and increase battery life.

With a fully charged battery, it lasts up to 10 hours of gaming, 21 hours of video playback and 119 hours of music playback

POCO F4 is presented as the slimmest model of the POCO line, with only 7.7mm thick, which is comfortable to hold. The screen DotDisplay With a 2.76mm hole, one of the smallest in the industry, it is a unique element in the device, as it favors immersion.

POCO F4 takes advantage of all the advantages of HDR in its screen E4 AMOLED, It can be seen clearly even in direct sunlight. Their 120Hz refresh rate and his 360Hz sampling rate They make scrolling smoother and response latency lower.

With the TrueColor display function, colors are professionally adjusted for the most realistic accuracy on screen. In addition to the overall immersive experience, its Dual Dolby Atmos speakers offer a dynamic sound.

Equipped with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera, users will be able to capture moments in different scenarios with the POCO F4.

POCO F4 is the first to incorporate the optical image stabilization (OIS) on the mark. Night Selfie mode allows for clearer details in low-light environments.

POCO F4 works as a pocketable 4K cinematographic camera with loads of features, such as panoramic selfie mode, Al Skyscaping 4.0 for fun editing, Al Erase 2.0 to erase bothersome objects or document mode to scan and digitize documents in work environments remote.

POCO F4 price and availability

POCO F4 will be available in three colors: black, silver and green in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB on June 27 at po.co/en.

This phone will have a special 5-day Early Bird promotion, from June 27 at 1:00 p.m. to July 1 at 1:00 p.m.:

6GB+128GB: Early bird price of €349.99 . As of July 1, price of €399.99.

Early bird price of . As of July 1, price of 8GB+256GB: Early Bird price of €399.99. As of July 1, price of €449.99.

Users can enjoy premium after-sales service, which offers free screen repair service for the first 6 months after purchase.

Technical specifications

Screen: AMOLED 6.7″ 20.5:9, 2400×1080 FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 900 nits (HBM) / 1300 nits (peak) , Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

AMOLED 6.7″ 20.5:9, 2400×1080 FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 900 nits (HBM) / 1300 nits (peak) , Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Memory: 6/8GB LPDDR5

6/8GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera: Main camera: 64MP, f/1.79, 1/1.2″ (1.4 μm super pixel 4-in-1), 6P Ultra wide angle camera (119º): 8MP, f/2.2 Macro camera: 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75μm

Frontal camera: 20MP, f/2.45

20MP, f/2.45 Drums : 4,500 mAh, 67W turbo charging, charger included.

: 4,500 mAh, 67W turbo charging, charger included. Refrigeration : LiquidCool Technology 2.0, 3,112 mm² vapor chamber 32

: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, 3,112 mm² vapor chamber 32 Security: Fingerprint reader on the side and facial recognition

Fingerprint reader on the side and facial recognition Dimensions: 163 x 76 x 7.7mm. 195 grams.

163 x 76 x 7.7mm. 195 grams. Colors: Black, Green, Silver

Black, Green, Silver Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, 5G, IR emitter

USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, 5G, IR emitter Sound: Dolby Atmos, dual speakers



