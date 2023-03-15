poco c55 official: dual camera and leatherette shell

- Advertisement -

LITTLE C55 is the new economic smartphone of the brand owned by Xiaomi, the announcement took place a few minutes ago in India. We are waiting to find out if the marketing will also be extended to the European market, as happened in the past with other members of the brand’s C series – see for example POCO C40, which arrived in Italy last summer.

The device is characterized by the now classic design which includes a large photographic module in the upper part of the body (in imitation leather), with the two cameras 50 and 2MP which occupy the left side and the writing POCO on the right. The display has a diagonal of 6.71 inches with HD+ resolution, the front cam from 5MP it is housed inside a drop notch, while under the body we find the processor MediaTek Helio G85up to 6GB of RAM (+5GB virtual), up to 128GB of storage and a battery of 5,000mAh.

DATA SHEET POCO C55

display: 6.71″ HD+, 120Hz touch sampling, Panda Glass protection

6.71″ HD+, 120Hz touch sampling, Panda Glass protection processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 memory: 4/6GB LPDDR4X RAM 64/128GB internal eMMC 5.1 expandable up to 1TB

os: Android 12 with MIUI 13

Android 12 with MIUI 13 dual SIM: yes, 2x SIM + 1x microSD

yes, 2x SIM + 1x microSD connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, GPS

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, GPS waterproof: IP52

IP52 fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 5MP rear: 50MP main, f/1.8 2MP depth, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh, 10W charging

5,000mAh, 10W charging dimensions and weight: 168.76×76.41×8.77mm for 192g

PRICE

POCO C55 is offered in Forest Green, Power Black and Cool Blue colors at the following prices:

4/64GB: INR 9,499, which is approx 107 euros

6/128GB: INR 10,999, which is approx 124 euros