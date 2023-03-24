POCO C51 may be announced soon with Helio G36 and 5,000 mAh battery

Recently, POCO launched POCO C50 and POCO C55 in the global market. According to well-known informant Kacper Skrzypek, the Chinese manufacturer will present a new device soon. The POCO C51, as its name suggests, will sit between the POCO C50 and the POCO C55, bringing simple specs and an affordable price. However, it will be a rebranded version of another popular device, which will hit the market soon.

Skrzypek claims that the POCO C51 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A2 Plus which will also hit the global market soon. Redmi A2 and A2 Plus have codes 23026RN54G and 23028RNCAG respectively. They have passed several certification sites such as Bluetooth SIG, TUV Rheinland, NBTC and BIS. - Advertisement - Both devices will arrive in different markets with the specifications and design, but the Redmi A2 should not have a fingerprint reader, which should be exclusive to the Redmi A2 Plus.