POCO C51 may be announced soon with Helio G36 and 5,000 mAh battery

By Abraham
POCO C51 may be announced soon with Helio G36 and 5,000 mAh battery
Recently, POCO launched POCO C50 and POCO C55 in the global market. According to well-known informant Kacper Skrzypek, the Chinese manufacturer will present a new device soon.

The POCO C51, as its name suggests, will sit between the POCO C50 and the POCO C55, bringing simple specs and an affordable price. However, it will be a rebranded version of another popular device, which will hit the market soon.

Skrzypek claims that the POCO C51 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A2 Plus which will also hit the global market soon. Redmi A2 and A2 Plus have codes 23026RN54G and 23028RNCAG respectively. They have passed several certification sites such as Bluetooth SIG, TUV Rheinland, NBTC and BIS.

Both devices will arrive in different markets with the specifications and design, but the Redmi A2 should not have a fingerprint reader, which should be exclusive to the Redmi A2 Plus.

In terms of specifications, the POCO C51 should feature a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, MediaTek’s Helio G36 chipset, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. For power, a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging via the microUSB port is expected.

In the operating system, the new POCO cell phone will come from the factory with Android 13, but the Go version. In cameras, a dual module with an 8-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera is expected. In colors, it will come in black, blue and green.

