POCO C40, the new POCO entry range, with some striking qualities

Starting today, POCO officially has the new POCO C40 for sale in Spain, inaugurating the C family of smartphones in our country. It is a fairly affordable -level model that stands out for some of its features.

And it is that in addition to including a generous 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, although it comes with a 10W charger, which gives autonomy for more than two days, The most thing is the use of the JLQ JR10 processor, a Chinese eight-core processor quite unknown in the segment of smartphones.which will have to be taken into account to see the performance that it can offer, and that allows the POCO C40 to be so cheap.



A fairly affordable option that stands out for its unknown processor

POCO also draws attention to the screen by indicating that it is the largest screen seen in POCO, although yes, it is a 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

POCO has launched this model for sale in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and internal storage options, and in POCO Yellow, Night Black, and Nebula Green color options. Regarding the photographic section, on the back it has 13MP (f/2.2) and 2MP f/2.4 cameras), having a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

It also has 4G connectivity, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and even has a physical 3.5mm headphone jack.

The fingerprint reader is integrated in the back, it is also IP52 rated, and it even has support for FM Radio.

Regarding the operating system, it comes with Android 11 with MIUI 13 customization layer for POCO.

Until next August 12, it will be on sale at a promotional price that starts at 129.99 euros.

More information: POCO