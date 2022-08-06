POCO C40: the brand’s cheapest series arrives in Spain boasting a battery

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago the POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT arrived in Spain and now the LITTLE C40one of the models of the most economical series of the , but one that draws attention for some of its characteristics… for better and for worse.

In fact, the POCO C40 is the first of its series to arrive in our country, something that will be officially done next August 8. It will be then when you can order the cheapest terminal of the Xiaomi subsidiary, which, like its parent company, begins to rave a bit -and never better said- with so many models.

The POCO C40 stands out for its economics, but also for offering the biggest screen of the brand, according to the brand itself, as well as one of the largest batteries ever carried by a POCO smartphone. How is the price balanced? Reducing benefits in other sections, of course.

The POCO C40 was presented a few weeks ago, but it is now when it reaches the national market, so if you are interested, take a look at its main technical characteristics.

POCO C40, technical specifications

Screen 6.71″ HD+ (1650×720) IPS-LCD SoC JLQ JR10 RAM 3-4GB Storage 32-64GB Drums 6,000mAh Frontal camera 5M Rear camera 13MP SW Android 11 (MIUI 13) Dimensions and weight 169.59 x 76.56 x 9.18mm, 204g

As you can see, the POCO C40 is not exactly overflowing with memory, quite the contrary, while its processor will be a mystery to ordinary mortals, even though it is supposed to have the necessary capacity. The rest makes up for it with the , compatible with 18W fast chargeand with the pants, despite the fairness of his resolution.

It is also not a good sign that it does not already arrive with Android 12, as if the previously launched models did, although it would not be understood that they did not update it when appropriate, no matter how cheap the mobile is. Of course, MIUI 13 is there, unlike a few of the POCOs that are already swarming the market.

The POCO C40 is available in yellow, black and green colors and its price starts and ends at €149.99 and €169.99, according to its capacity, respectively. As always, its premiere is accompanied by a reduction of 20 euros in this case. More information on the product page.