Poco C40, global debut with an unknown chip: will it arrive in Europe?

Little announced the global debut of C40, a new inexpensive smartphone characterized by the typical, nice design of Poco products which is now a sort of trademark. Definitely cool two o’clock colors provided as an alternative to the black, Poco Yellow and Coral Green, while the contrasting rectangular band on the back which contains cameras, flash and Poco logo.

But the most interesting aspect of the new Poco C40 is the chip that moves it, a JLQ JR510, and raise your hand if you have already heard of it. It is a novelty even for the most prepared of enthusiasts: a 2 GHz octa core of maximum frequency that does not excite, at least on paper. Before judging it, however, it will be tested in the field, also because reading a little online it seems that several years ago Qualcomm invested money in JLQ, and even reached out to the men of Shanghai to develop their chips.

It will be necessary to understand if we will have the opportunity to try it, this Poco C40. A few days ago it entered the Vietnamese list for the equivalent of about 150 euros list, now the Xiaomi subsidiary has inserted it on the international portal. Will it also arrive in Europe?

POCO C40 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS