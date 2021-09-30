POCO C31: the cheapest of POCO goes up the megapixels and keeps the great battery

POCO has just announced its new terminal to reinforce its entry range, the LITTLE C31, which comes to replace last year’s modest POCO C3. It is a modest renovation where the main beneficiary has been the camera.
The POCO C31 is a new economic mobile with MediaTek Helio G35, 6.53-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and a large battery, with a design with two tones and triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor.
POCO C31 datasheet
|
LITTLE C31
|
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|
164.9mm x 77.1 x 9mm
|
SCREEN
|
6.53 inch
|
PROCESSOR
|
MediaTek Helio G35
|
INTERNAL MEMORY
|
32 or 64 GB expandable via microSD cards
|
RAM
|
3 or 4 GB
|
BATTERY
|
5,000 mAh
|
REAR CAMERAS
|
64 MP
|
FRONT CAMERA
|
5 MP
|
OS
|
Android 12
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
4G LTE
|
PRICE
|
From 87 euros to change
Many megapixels
The POCO C31 remains a modest mobile, ranking as the brand’s most basic until further notice, replacing last year’s POCO C3. There have not been many changes in terms of performance, having the same MediaTek Helio G35 on board, with versions to choose between 3 + 32 GB or 4 + 64 GB.
The design has not changed too much, beyond the available colors. Ahead the prominence is taken by the LCD screen with 6.53 inches of diagonal and HD + resolution, while behind we have a two-tone design, the logo of the house, the fingerprint reader and the module for the cameras, with a unaltered design compared to the previous generation.
However, it is precisely the cameras that have undergone a major update, now with a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, with a 2 megapixel macro lens and a third lens for companion portrait mode, also two megapixels. The front camera is 5 megapixels.
With a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity, the POCO C31 boasts P2i protection and reinforced corners to be more resistant to accidental falls. The terminal has a minijack.
POCO C31 versions and prices
The POCO C31 has been announced for the time being in India, with no further information on its possible availability in other regions. There you can buy in the next few days in the colors blue and gray and these versions:
-
POCO C31 3 + 32 GB: 8,499 rupees (98 euros), with promotional offer of 7,999 rupees (92 euros)
-
POCO C31 4 + 64 GB: 9,499 rupees (110 euros), with promotional offer of 8,999 rupees (104 euros)