POCO C31: the cheapest of POCO goes up the megapixels and keeps the great battery

POCO has just announced its new terminal to reinforce its entry range, the LITTLE C31, which comes to replace last year’s modest POCO C3. It is a modest renovation where the main beneficiary has been the camera.

The POCO C31 is a new economic mobile with MediaTek Helio G35, 6.53-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and a large battery, with a design with two tones and triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor.

POCO C31 datasheet

LITTLE C31 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.9mm x 77.1 x 9mm

194 g SCREEN 6.53 inch

1,600 x 720 pixels (HD +)

LCD

Aspect ratio 20: 9 PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G35 INTERNAL MEMORY 32 or 64 GB expandable via microSD cards RAM 3 or 4 GB BATTERY 5,000 mAh REAR CAMERAS 64 MP

2 MP macro

2 MP depth FRONT CAMERA 5 MP OS Android 12

MIUI 12.5 with POCO Launcher CONNECTIVITY 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / Glonass

Wifi

Headphone jack PRICE From 87 euros to change

Many megapixels

The POCO C31 remains a modest mobile, ranking as the brand’s most basic until further notice, replacing last year’s POCO C3. There have not been many changes in terms of performance, having the same MediaTek Helio G35 on board, with versions to choose between 3 + 32 GB or 4 + 64 GB.

The design has not changed too much, beyond the available colors. Ahead the prominence is taken by the LCD screen with 6.53 inches of diagonal and HD + resolution, while behind we have a two-tone design, the logo of the house, the fingerprint reader and the module for the cameras, with a unaltered design compared to the previous generation.

However, it is precisely the cameras that have undergone a major update, now with a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, with a 2 megapixel macro lens and a third lens for companion portrait mode, also two megapixels. The front camera is 5 megapixels.

With a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity, the POCO C31 boasts P2i protection and reinforced corners to be more resistant to accidental falls. The terminal has a minijack.

POCO C31 versions and prices

The POCO C31 has been announced for the time being in India, with no further information on its possible availability in other regions. There you can buy in the next few days in the colors blue and gray and these versions: