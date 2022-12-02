PNG Format – 5 Things You Need to Know About PNG Images

There are many ways to save images. We can do it in JPEG, in PNG, in GIF, in TIFF, in BMP, in webp… although the latter is a great solution for the web world, it is not the best known. JPEG or jpg is generally used, which takes up less space and loads better on slow connections, but PNG is still preferred by many people.

We are going to see some things about the PNG format that you should know. Another day we will talk about the other formats:

1. A PNG file usually it is bigger than a JPEG file because a PNG file contains more data. This is because a PNG file is a lossless format, which means it retains all of the original image data, while a JPEG file is a lossy format, which means it uses compression to reduce file size. . Because a PNG file retains all of the original image data, it can maintain a high level of detail and quality, but this comes at the expense of a larger file size.

2. One of the characteristics of a PNG file is that it supports transparency, allowing part of the image to show through, making the background of the image transparent. This is useful for creating irregularly shaped images or for overlaying images on top of one another, as it allows the underlying image to show through the transparent areas of the image above.

3. The PNG (Portable Network Graphics) format was created in the mid-1990s as a replacement for the GIF format, which had been widely used to display images on the World Wide Web. The PNG format was designed to be more versatile and efficient than GIF and to provide better support for indexed color images, transparent backgrounds, and interlacing. It was developed by a team of volunteers who were part of the PNG Development Group, which was led by Thomas Boutell. The first version of the PNG format was released in 1995.

4. A PNG file can be decoded using any image viewing software that supports the format. Some examples of such software include GIMP, Adobe Photoshop, and IrfanView. To decode a PNG file using one of these programs, simply open the file using the program and the image will be displayed on the screen. a decoder You must be able to understand these sections to read and render a PNG:

– IHDR, must be the first section, contains the header.

– PLTE, contains the palette (list of colors).

– IDAT, contains the image that must be split into multiple IDAT sections, doing this increases the size of the image slightly but makes it possible to generate streaming PNG images.

– IEND, marks the end of the image.

5. png stands for Animated Portable Network Graphics. It is a file format for storing animated images, which works by extending the capabilities of the PNG format to allow animation. Like a standard PNG file, an APNG file contains a series of images that are combined to create the animation, but it also includes additional information that specifies how the images should be sequenced and displayed over time. This makes APNG an efficient way to store complex animations, especially for use on the web.